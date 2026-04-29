MIMEDX Announces First Quarter 2026 Operating & Financial Results
|MiMedx Group, Inc.
|Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(in thousands) Unaudited
| March 31,
2026
| December 31,
2025
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|159,773
|$
|166,121
|Accounts receivable, net
|46,034
|75,707
|Inventory
|26,228
|25,340
|Other current assets
|8,291
|10,303
|Total current assets
|240,326
|277,471
|Property and equipment, net
|4,756
|4,713
|Deferred tax asset, net
|24,127
|19,596
|Goodwill
|19,441
|19,441
|Intangible assets, net
|13,140
|14,158
|Other assets
|6,886
|7,274
|Total assets
|$
|308,676
|$
|342,653
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Current portion of long term debt
|$
|1,500
|$
|1,500
|Accounts payable
|11,464
|14,528
|Accrued compensation
|14,524
|31,065
|Accrued expenses
|11,008
|11,383
|Other current liabilities
|6,054
|5,790
|Total current liabilities
|44,550
|64,266
|Long term debt, net
|16,094
|16,467
|Other liabilities
|5,096
|5,372
|Total liabilities
|65,740
|86,105
|Total stockholders' equity
|242,936
|256,548
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|308,676
|$
|342,653
|MiMedx Group, Inc.
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
|(in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Unaudited
|Three Months Ended March 31,
| 2026
| 2025
|Net sales
|$
|58,991
|$
|88,205
|Cost of sales
|17,368
|16,558
|Gross profit
|41,623
|71,647
|Operating expenses:
|Selling, general and administrative
|53,231
|59,969
|Research and development
|4,140
|3,328
|Amortization of intangible assets
|301
|99
|Operating income
|(16,049
|)
|8,251
|Other expense, net
|Interest income, net
|886
|506
|Other expense, net
|(168
|)
|(145
|)
|(Loss) income before income tax
|(15,331
|)
|8,612
|Income tax provision
|4,471
|(1,589
|)
|Net (loss) income
|$
|(10,860
|)
|$
|7,023
|Basic net (loss) income per common share
|$
|(0.07
|)
|$
|0.05
|Diluted net (loss) income per common share
|$
|(0.07
|)
|$
|0.05
|Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic
|148,446,017
|147,272,324
|Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted
|148,446,017
|149,677,452
|MiMedx Group, Inc.
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|(in thousands) Unaudited
|Three Months Ended March 31,
| 2026
| 2025
|Net cash flows provided by operating activities
|1,879
|5,299
|Net cash flows used in investing activities
|(5,642
|)
|(406
|)
|Net cash flows used in financing activities
|(2,585
|)
|(2,878
|)
|Net change in cash
|$
|(6,348
|)
|$
|2,015
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
In addition to our GAAP results, we provide certain non-GAAP measures including Adjusted EBITDA and related margins, Free Cash Flow, Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Margin, Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted Earnings Per Share ("Adjusted EPS"). We believe that the presentation of these measures provides important supplemental information to management and investors regarding our performance. These measures are not a substitute for GAAP measures. Company management uses these non-GAAP measures as aids in monitoring our ongoing financial performance from quarter-to-quarter and year-to-year on a regular basis and for benchmarking against comparable companies.
These non-GAAP financial measures reflect the exclusion of the following items:
- Share-based compensation - expense recognized related to awards to employees and our board of directors issued pursuant to our share-based compensation plans. This expense is reflected amongst cost of sales, research and development expense, and selling, general, and administrative expense in the unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations. Amortization of acquired intangible assets - reflects amortization expense recognized solely related to assets which were acquired as part of a transaction. These expenses are generally reflected in cost of sales in our unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations. Transaction-related expenses – reflects expenses incrementally incurred resulting from the consummation of material strategic transactions or the integration of acquired assets or operations into our core business. Strategic legal and regulatory expenses - relates to litigation and regulatory expenses deemed strategically important to our operations. Litigation expenses primarily relate to legal fees incurred and relate to suits filed against former employees and their employers for violation of non-compete and non-solicitation agreements and certain patent infringement matters. Regulatory expenses relate to legal fees incurred stemming from action taken against the United States Food & Drug Administration ("FDA") surrounding the designation of one of our products. These expenses are generally reflected in selling, general and administrative expense in our unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations. Reorganization expense - expenses incurred toward the realignment of our operating strategy. These expenses relate to severance expenses related to certain executive leaders and other employment actions. These expenses are reflected as a component of selling, general, and administrative expense in the unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations. Income Tax Adjustment - for purposes of calculating Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share, reflects our expectation of a long-term effective tax rate, which is normalized and balance sheet-agnostic. Actual tax expense will be based on GAAP earnings, and may differ from the expected long-term effective tax rate due to a variety of factors, including the tax treatment of various transactions included in GAAP net income and other reconciling items that are excluded in determining Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS. The actual long-term normalized effective tax rate was 25% for each of the quarters ended March 31, 2026 and 2025.
Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin
Adjusted EBITDA consists of GAAP net income excluding (i) share-based compensation, (ii) income tax provision, (iii) amortization of intangible assets (iv) strategic legal and regulatory expenses, (v) interest (income) expense, net, (vi) depreciation expense, (vii) reorganization expenses, and (viii) transaction-related expenses.
Please refer to the tables at the beginning of this press release for reconciliation to GAAP net income.
|Three Months Ended March 31,
| 2026
| 2025
|Net (loss) income
|$
|(10,860
|)
|$
|7,023
|Non-GAAP Adjustments:
|Strategic legal and regulatory expenses
|4,555
|1,645
|Amortization of intangible assets
|1,101
|2,646
|Depreciation expense
|527
|558
|Transaction related expenses
|176
|7
|Reorganization expenses
|(7
|)
|-
|Interest (income) expense, net
|(886
|)
|(506
|)
|Share-based compensation
|(1,697
|)
|4,259
|Income tax provision
|(4,471
|)
|1,589
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|(11,562
|)
|$
|17,221
|Adjusted EBITDA margin
| )%
|19.5
|%
Adjusted Net Income
Adjusted Net Income provides a view of our operating performance, exclusive of certain items which are non-recurring or not reflective of our core operations.
Adjusted Net Income is defined as GAAP net income plus (i) amortization of acquired intangible assets, (ii) strategic legal and regulatory expenses, (iii) reorganization expenses, (iv) transaction related expenses, and (v) the long-term effective income tax rate adjustment.
A reconciliation of GAAP net income to Adjusted Net Income appears in the table below (in thousands):
|Three Months Ended March 31,
| 2026
| 2025
|Net (loss) income
|$
|(10,860
|)
|$
|7,023
|Strategic legal and regulatory expenses
|4,555
|1,645
|Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|799
|2,547
|Transaction related expenses
|176
|7
|Reorganization expenses
|(7
|)
|-
|Long-term effective income tax rate adjustment
|(2,019
|)
|(1,614
|)
|Adjusted net (loss) income
|$
|(7,356
|)
|$
|9,608
A reconciliation of various line items included in our GAAP unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations to Adjusted Net Income for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025 are presented in the tables below (in thousands):
|Three Months Ended March 31, 2026
|Gross Profit
| Selling, General
& Administrative
Expense
| Research and
Development
Expense
|Net Loss
|Reported GAAP Measure
|$
|41,623
|$
|53,231
|$
|4,140
|$
|(10,860
|)
|Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|799
|-
|-
|799
|Strategic legal and regulatory expenses
|-
|(4,555
|)
|-
|4,555
|Reorganization expenses
|-
|7
|-
|(7
|)
|Transaction related expenses
|-
|(145
|)
|-
|176
|Long-term effective income tax rate adjustment
|-
|-
|-
|(2,019
|)
|Non-GAAP Measure
|$
|42,422
|$
|48,538
|$
|4,140
|$
|(7,356
|)
|Gross Profit Margin
|70.6
|%
|Gross Profit Margin, as adjusted
|71.9
|%
|Three months ended March 31, 2025
|Gross Profit
| Selling, General
& Administrative
Expense
| Research and
Development
Expense
|Net Income
|Reported GAAP Measure
|$
|71,647
|$
|59,969
|$
|3,328
|$
|7,023
|Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|2,547
|-
|-
|2,547
|Strategic legal and regulatory expenses
|-
|(1,645
|)
|-
|1,645
|Transaction related expenses
|-
|-
|7
|Long-term effective income tax rate adjustment
|-
|-
|-
|(1,614
|)
|Non-GAAP Measure
|$
|74,194
|$
|58,324
|$
|3,328
|$
|9,608
|Gross Profit Margin
|81.2
|%
|Gross Profit Margin, as adjusted
|84.1
|%
Adjusted Earnings Per Share
Adjusted Earnings Per Share is intended to provide a normalized view of earnings per share by removing items that may be irregular, one-time, or non-recurring from net income. This enables us to identify underlying trends in our business that could otherwise be masked by such items. Adjusted Earnings Per Share consists of GAAP diluted net income per common share including adjustments for (i) amortization of acquired intangible assets, (ii) strategic legal and regulatory expenses, (iii) transaction-related expenses, and (iv) the long-term effective income tax rate adjustment.
A reconciliation of GAAP diluted earnings per share to Adjusted Earnings Per Share appears in the table below (per diluted share):
|Three Months Ended March 31,
| 2026
| 2025
|GAAP net (loss) income per common share - diluted
|$
|(0.07
|)
|$
|0.05
|Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|0.01
|0.02
|Strategic legal and regulatory expenses
|0.03
|0.00
|Reorganization expenses
|0.00
|0.00
|Transaction related expenses
|0.00
|0.00
|Long-term effective income tax rate adjustment
|(0.02
|)
|(0.01
|)
|Adjusted Earnings Per Share
|(0.05
|)
|0.06
|Weighted average common shares outstanding - adjusted
|148,446,017
|149,677,452
Free Cash Flow
Free Cash Flow is intended to provide a measure of our ability to generate cash in excess of capital investments. It provides management with a view of cash flows which can be used to finance operational and strategic investments.
Free Cash Flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures, including purchases of equipment.
A reconciliation of GAAP net cash flows provided by operating activities to Free Cash Flow appears in the table below (in thousands):
|Three Months Ended March 31,
| 2026
| 2025
|Net cash flows provided by operating activities
|$
|1,879
|$
|5,299
|Capital expenditures, including purchases of equipment
|(570
|)
|(377
|)
|Free Cash Flow
|$
|1,309
|$
|4,922
Other Information
Net Sales by Product Category by Quarter
Below is a summary of net sales by product category (in thousands):
|Three Months Ended March 31,
| 2026
| 2025
|Surgical
|$
|36,374
|$
|32,132
|Wound
|22,617
|56,073
|Net sales
|$
|58,991
|$
|88,205
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