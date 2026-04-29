Mediaalpha Announces First Quarter 2026 Financial Results
| MediaAlpha, Inc. and subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited; in thousands, except share data and per share amounts)
| March 31,
2026
| December 31,
2025
|Assets
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|26,051
|$
|46,876
|Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $762 and $717, respectively
|133,796
|123,019
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|5,358
|4,477
|Total current assets
|165,205
|174,372
|Intangible assets, net
|3,113
|3,590
|Goodwill
|47,739
|47,739
|Deferred tax assets
|143,699
|149,734
|Other assets
|7,959
|8,396
|Total assets
|$
|367,715
|$
|383,831
|Liabilities and stockholders' deficit
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable
|$
|91,398
|$
|91,094
|Accrued expenses
|14,604
|34,746
|Current portion of long-term debt
|7,167
|21,807
|Total current liabilities
|113,169
|147,647
|Long-term debt, net of current portion
|156,336
|131,602
|Liabilities under tax receivables agreement, net of current portion
|116,564
|124,212
|Other long-term liabilities
|10,738
|9,564
|Total liabilities
|$
|396,807
|$
|413,025
|Commitments and contingencies
|Stockholders' deficit
|Class A common stock, $0.01 par value - 1.0 billion shares authorized; 54.6 million and 56.2 million shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively
|546
|562
|Class B common stock, $0.01 par value - 100 million shares authorized; 8.3 million and 8.3 million shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively
|83
|83
|Preferred stock, $0.01 par value - 50 million shares authorized; 0 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025
|-
|-
|Additional paid-in capital
|470,131
|483,825
|Accumulated deficit
|(468,843
|)
|(480,310
|)
|Total stockholders' equity attributable to MediaAlpha, Inc.
|$
|1,917
|$
|4,160
|Non-controlling interests
|(31,009
|)
|(33,354
|)
|Total stockholders' deficit
|$
|(29,092
|)
|$
|(29,194
|)
|Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit
|$
|367,715
|$
|383,831
| MediaAlpha, Inc. and subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited; in thousands, except share data and per share amounts)
| Three Months Ended
March 31,
|2026
|2025
|Revenue
|$
|310,004
|$
|264,309
|Costs and operating expenses
|Cost of revenue
|263,305
|222,670
|Sales and marketing
|5,328
|5,626
|Product development
|5,455
|4,886
|General and administrative
|13,542
|17,595
|Write-off of intangible assets
|-
|13,416
|Total costs and operating expenses
|287,630
|264,193
|Income from operations
|22,374
|116
|Other (income), net
|(615
|)
|(456
|)
|Interest expense
|2,441
|2,955
|Total other expense, net
|1,826
|2,499
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|20,548
|(2,383
|)
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|6,502
|(49
|)
|Net income (loss)
|$
|14,046
|$
|(2,334
|)
|Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest
|2,579
|(386
|)
|Net income (loss) attributable to MediaAlpha, Inc.
|$
|11,467
|$
|(1,948
|)
|Net income (loss) attributable to MediaAlpha, Inc. per share of Class A common stock
|-Basic and diluted
|$
|0.21
|$
|(0.04
|)
|Weighted average shares of Class A common stock outstanding
|-Basic and diluted
|55,846,097
|55,632,321
| MediaAlpha, Inc. and subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited; in thousands)
| Three Months Ended
March 31,
|2026
|2025
|Cash flows from operating activities
|Net income (loss)
|$
|14,046
|$
|(2,334
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:
|Equity-based compensation expense
|7,259
|7,024
|Non-cash lease expense
|261
|227
|Depreciation expense on property and equipment
|74
|62
|Amortization of intangible assets
|477
|1,444
|Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs
|140
|180
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|235
|-
|Write-off of intangible assets
|-
|13,416
|Credit losses
|45
|(95
|)
|Deferred taxes
|6,035
|-
|Tax receivables agreement
|(803
|)
|-
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|(10,822
|)
|28,181
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|(108
|)
|(363
|)
|Other assets
|125
|125
|Accounts payable
|304
|(23,209
|)
|Accrued expenses
|(18,824
|)
|(957
|)
|Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
|$
|(1,556
|)
|$
|23,701
|Cash flows from investing activities
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(42
|)
|(57
|)
|Net cash (used in) investing activities
|$
|(42
|)
|$
|(57
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities
|Proceeds from revolving line of credit
|15,000
|-
|Repayments on revolving line of credit
|(5,000
|)
|-
|Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt
|150,000
|-
|Repayments on long-term debt
|(148,953
|)
|(2,375
|)
|Payments of debt issuance costs
|(2,101
|)
|-
|Repurchases of Class A common stock
|(20,268
|)
|-
|Contributions from QLH's members
|274
|-
|Distributions to non-controlling interests
|(508
|)
|(107
|)
|Payments pursuant to tax receivables agreement
|(6,990
|)
|-
|Shares withheld for taxes on vesting of restricted stock units
|(681
|)
|(867
|)
|Net cash (used in) financing activities
|$
|(19,227
|)
|$
|(3,349
|)
|Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
|(20,825
|)
|20,295
|Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
|46,876
|43,266
|Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|$
|26,051
|$
|63,561
Key business and operating metrics and Non-GAAP financial measures
Contribution and Contribution Margin
We define“Contribution” as revenue less revenue share payments and online advertising costs, or, as reported in our consolidated statements of operations, revenue less cost of revenue (i.e., gross profit), as adjusted to exclude the following items from cost of revenue: equity-based compensation; salaries, wages, and related costs; internet and hosting costs; amortization; depreciation; other services; and merchant-related fees. We define“Contribution Margin” as Contribution expressed as a percentage of revenue for the same period. Contribution and Contribution Margin are non-GAAP financial measures that we present to supplement the financial information we present on a GAAP basis. We use Contribution and Contribution Margin to measure the return on our relationships with our Supply Partners (excluding certain fixed costs), the financial return on and efficacy of our online advertising costs to drive consumers to our proprietary websites, and our operating leverage. We do not use Contribution and Contribution Margin as measures of overall profitability. We present Contribution and Contribution Margin because they are used by our management and board of directors to manage our operating performance, including evaluating our operational performance against budget and assessing our overall operating efficiency and operating leverage. For example, if Contribution increases and our headcount costs and other operating expenses remain steady, our Adjusted EBITDA and operating leverage increase. If Contribution Margin decreases, we may choose to re-evaluate and re-negotiate our revenue share agreements with our Supply Partners, to make optimization and pricing changes with respect to our bids for keywords from primary traffic acquisition sources, or to change our overall cost structure with respect to headcount, fixed costs and other costs. Other companies may calculate Contribution and Contribution Margin differently than we do. Contribution and Contribution Margin have their limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our results presented in accordance with GAAP.
The following table reconciles Contribution with gross profit, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025:
| Three Months Ended
March 31,
|(in thousands)
|2026
|2025
|Revenue
|$
|310,004
|$
|264,309
|Less cost of revenue
|(263,305
|)
|(222,670
|)
|Gross profit
|$
|46,699
|$
|41,639
|Adjusted to exclude the following (as related to cost of revenue):
|Equity-based compensation
|143
|294
|Salaries, wages, and related
|345
|816
|Internet and hosting
|255
|171
|Other expenses
|147
|202
|Depreciation
|3
|6
|Other services
|832
|712
|Merchant-related fees
|240
|142
|Contribution
|$
|48,664
|$
|43,982
|Gross margin
|15.1
|%
|15.8
|%
|Contribution Margin
|15.7
|%
|16.6
|%
Adjusted EBITDA
We define“Adjusted EBITDA” as net income (loss) excluding interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation expense on property and equipment, amortization of intangible assets, as well as equity-based compensation expense and certain other adjustments as listed in the table below. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that we present to supplement the financial information we present on a GAAP basis. We monitor and present Adjusted EBITDA because it is a key measure used by our management to understand and evaluate our operating performance, to establish budgets and to develop operational goals for managing our business. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA helps identify underlying trends in our business that could otherwise be masked by the effect of the expenses that we exclude in the calculations of Adjusted EBITDA. Accordingly, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results, enhancing the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects. In addition, presenting Adjusted EBITDA provides investors with a metric to evaluate the capital efficiency of our business.
Adjusted EBITDA is not presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered in isolation of, or as an alternative to, measures presented in accordance with GAAP. There are a number of limitations related to the use of Adjusted EBITDA rather than net income, which is the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. These limitations include the fact that Adjusted EBITDA excludes interest expense on debt, income tax expense (benefit), equity-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, and certain other adjustments that we consider to be useful to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results. In addition, other companies may use other measures to evaluate their performance, including different definitions of“Adjusted EBITDA,” which could reduce the usefulness of our Adjusted EBITDA as a tool for comparison.
The following table reconciles Adjusted EBITDA with net income (loss), the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025:
| Three Months Ended
March 31,
|(in thousands)
|2026
|2025
|Net income (loss)
|$
|14,046
|$
|(2,334
|)
|Equity-based compensation expense
|7,259
|7,024
|Interest expense
|2,441
|2,955
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|6,502
|(49
|)
|Depreciation expense on property and equipment
|74
|62
|Amortization of intangible assets
|477
|1,444
|Transaction expenses(1)
|1,298
|-
|Write-off of intangible assets(2)
|-
|13,416
|Changes in TRA related liability(3)
|(803
|)
|-
|Changes in Tax Indemnification Receivable
|17
|(21
|)
|Legal expenses(4)
|49
|6,879
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|31,360
|$
|29,376
|(1)
|Transaction expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2026 consist of legal and other fees of $1.1 million and a loss on extinguishment of $0.2 million incurred by us in connection with the 2026 Credit Facilities.
|(2)
|Write-off of intangible assets for the three months ended March 31, 2025 consists of a charge related to the write-off of customer relationships and trademarks, trade names, and domain names intangible assets acquired as part of the acquisition of Customer Helper Team, LLC.
|(3)
|Changes in TRA related liability consist of adjustments to the TRA liability to reflect probable future payments under the agreement.
|(4)
|Legal expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2026 were immaterial. Legal expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2025, consist of an increase of $5.0 million to the loss reserve established in connection with the FTC Matter and legal fees and costs incurred in connection with such matter.
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