Lifestance To Present At Upcoming Investor Conferences

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFST), one of the nation's largest providers of outpatient mental healthcare, today announced that management will present at the following upcoming investor conferences.

Bank of America 2026 Healthcare Conference:

Presenter: Dave Bourdon, CEO

Date: Wednesday, May 13, 2026

Location: Encore at the Wynn, Las Vegas, NV

Time: 5:00 p.m. (Pacific Time)

William Blair 46th Annual Growth Stock Conference

Presenter: Dave Bourdon, CEO

Date: Thursday, June 4, 2026

Location: Loews Chicago Hotel, Chicago, IL

Time: 11:20 a.m. (Central Time)

The presentations will be webcast live and will be available on the Events and Presentations section of the LifeStance Health Investor Relations website ( ).

A replay of the webcast will be available after the conclusion of the event and can be accessed on the LifeStance Health Investor Relations website.

About LifeStance Health

Founded in 2017, LifeStance (NASDAQ: LFST) is reimagining mental health. We are one of the nation's largest providers of virtual and in-person outpatient mental healthcare for children, adolescents and adults experiencing a variety of mental health conditions. Our mission is to help people lead healthier, more fulfilling lives by improving access to trusted, affordable and personalized mental healthcare. LifeStance and its supported practices employ approximately 8,000 psychiatrists, advanced practice nurses, psychologists and therapists and operate across 33 states and more than 550 centers. To learn more, please visit .

CONTACT: Investor Contact: Monica Prokocki VP of Finance and Investor Relations... Media Contact: Brooke Matthews Sr. Director of Communications...