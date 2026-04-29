Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. Announces Financial Results For The First Quarter Of 2026
|PATHFINDER BANCORP, INC.
|Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)
|(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
|2026
|2025
|SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA:
| March 31,
| December 31,
| September 30,
| June 30,
| March 31,
|ASSETS:
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|13,915
|$
|11,521
|$
|19,317
|$
|16,183
|$
|18,606
|Interest-earning deposits
|25,244
|19,649
|21,255
|15,292
|32,862
|Total cash and cash equivalents
|39,159
|31,170
|40,572
|31,475
|51,468
|Available-for-sale securities, at fair value
|272,971
|276,815
|294,457
|300,951
|284,051
|Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost
|122,432
|130,324
|142,538
|157,892
|155,704
|Marketable equity securities, at fair value
|6,207
|6,034
|5,352
|4,881
|4,401
|Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost
|2,169
|2,560
|3,488
|5,278
|2,906
|Loans held-for-sale
|5,700
|5,900
|-
|3,161
|-
|Loans, net of deferred fees
|895,202
|896,670
|898,520
|909,723
|912,150
|Less: Allowance for credit losses
|28,966
|29,436
|18,654
|15,983
|17,407
|Loans receivable, net
|866,236
|867,234
|879,866
|893,740
|894,743
|Premises and equipment, net
|17,882
|18,008
|18,760
|19,047
|19,233
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|1,072
|1,098
|1,124
|1,115
|1,356
|Finance lease right-of-use assets
|15,687
|15,885
|16,082
|16,280
|16,478
|Accrued interest receivable
|5,832
|6,328
|6,498
|6,889
|6,748
|Foreclosed real estate
|137
|137
|137
|83
|-
|Intangible assets, net
|5,205
|5,362
|5,518
|5,675
|5,832
|Goodwill
|5,056
|5,056
|5,056
|5,056
|5,056
|Bank owned life insurance
|31,631
|31,374
|31,145
|31,045
|24,889
|Other assets
|24,606
|23,351
|21,675
|22,551
|22,472
|Total assets
|$
|1,421,982
|$
|1,426,636
|$
|1,472,268
|$
|1,505,119
|$
|1,495,337
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:
|Deposits:
|Interest-bearing deposits
|$
|1,005,092
|$
|987,471
|$
|1,028,782
|$
|1,030,155
|$
|1,061,166
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
|206,635
|196,377
|196,299
|191,732
|203,314
|Total deposits
|1,211,727
|1,183,848
|1,225,081
|1,221,887
|1,264,480
|Short-term borrowings
|15,000
|44,000
|38,000
|75,500
|27,000
|Long-term borrowings
|12,374
|14,074
|18,702
|20,977
|17,628
|Subordinated debt
|30,155
|30,155
|30,258
|30,206
|30,156
|Accrued interest payable
|451
|424
|1,134
|813
|844
|Operating lease liabilities
|1,282
|1,304
|1,326
|1,313
|1,560
|Finance lease liabilities
|16,295
|16,390
|16,479
|16,566
|16,655
|Other liabilities
|11,115
|13,990
|14,949
|13,444
|12,118
|Total liabilities
|1,298,399
|1,304,185
|1,345,929
|1,380,706
|1,370,441
|Shareholders' equity:
|Voting common stock shares issued and outstanding
|4,876,213
|4,805,361
|4,794,225
|4,788,109
|4,761,182
|Voting common stock
|$
|49
|$
|48
|$
|48
|$
|48
|$
|48
|Non-voting common stock
|14
|14
|14
|14
|14
|Additional paid in capital
|55,095
|54,390
|53,974
|53,645
|53,103
|Retained earnings
|75,140
|73,366
|79,560
|79,564
|80,163
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(6,715
|)
|(5,367
|)
|(7,257
|)
|(8,858
|)
|(8,432
|)
|Total shareholders' equity
|123,583
|122,451
|126,339
|124,413
|124,896
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|1,421,982
|$
|1,426,636
|$
|1,472,268
|$
|1,505,119
|$
|1,495,337
The above information is unaudited and preliminary, based on the Company's data available at the time of presentation.
| 2026
|2025
|SELECTED INCOME STATEMENT DATA:
|Q1
|Q4
|Q3
|Q2
|Q1
|Interest and dividend income:
|Loans, including fees
|$
|12,357
|$
|12,983
|$
|13,799
|$
|13,106
|$
|13,672
|Debt securities:
|Taxable
|4,599
|4,681
|5,307
|5,522
|5,185
|Tax-exempt
|335
|385
|455
|465
|402
|Dividends
|49
|83
|44
|21
|93
|Federal funds sold and interest-earning deposits
|162
|162
|131
|68
|89
|Total interest and dividend income
|17,502
|18,294
|19,736
|19,182
|19,441
|Interest expense:
|Interest on deposits
|6,133
|6,768
|6,957
|7,318
|6,945
|Interest on short-term borrowings
|266
|365
|566
|495
|545
|Interest on long-term borrowings
|114
|123
|127
|72
|65
|Interest on subordinated debt
|649
|528
|486
|483
|475
|Total interest expense
|7,162
|7,784
|8,136
|8,368
|8,030
|Net interest income
|10,340
|10,510
|11,600
|10,814
|11,411
|(Benefit from) provision for credit losses:
|Loans
|(186
|)
|11,385
|3,341
|1,173
|504
|Held-to-maturity securities
|-
|(86
|)
|-
|5
|-
|Unfunded commitments
|18
|(105
|)
|153
|19
|(47
|)
|Total (benefit from) provision for credit losses, net
|(168
|)
|11,194
|3,494
|1,197
|457
|Net interest income after provision for (benefit from) credit losses
|10,508
|(684
|)
|8,106
|9,617
|10,954
|Noninterest income (loss):
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|376
|381
|404
|380
|374
|Earnings and gain on bank owned life insurance
|256
|230
|286
|156
|162
|Loan servicing fees
|89
|75
|113
|97
|101
|Net realized losses on sales and redemptions of investment securities
|(5
|)
|(3
|)
|(12
|)
|-
|(8
|)
|Loss on asset sale
|-
|(115
|)
|-
|-
|-
|Net unrealized gains on marketable equity securities
|76
|667
|145
|420
|218
|Gains on sales of loans and foreclosed real estate
|186
|133
|121
|83
|65
|Fair value adjustment to loans held-for-sale 1
|(203
|)
|(398
|)
|-
|(3,064
|)
|-
|Loss on sale of premises and equipment
|-
|(37
|)
|-
|-
|-
|Debit card interchange fees
|139
|112
|217
|180
|1
|Other charges, commissions & fees
|213
|268
|229
|230
|284
|Total noninterest income (loss)
|1,127
|1,313
|1,503
|(1,518
|)
|1,197
|Noninterest expense:
|Salaries and employee benefits
|4,857
|4,924
|5,005
|4,525
|4,450
|Building and occupancy
|1,327
|1,337
|1,399
|1,230
|1,347
|Data processing
|733
|698
|641
|667
|666
|Professional and other services
|680
|657
|709
|778
|606
|Advertising
|89
|155
|86
|77
|141
|FDIC assessments
|204
|204
|171
|-
|229
|Audits and exams
|140
|169
|132
|60
|114
|Amortization expense
|157
|157
|156
|157
|157
|Community service activities
|21
|21
|10
|28
|11
|Foreclosed real estate expenses
|9
|30
|26
|29
|21
|Other expenses
|475
|798
|602
|510
|691
|Total noninterest expense
|8,692
|9,150
|8,937
|8,061
|8,433
|Income (loss) before provision for income taxes
|2,943
|(8,521
|)
|672
|38
|3,718
|Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
|530
|(2,957
|)
|46
|7
|744
|Net income (loss)
|$
|2,413
|$
|(5,564
|)
|$
|626
|$
|31
|$
|2,974
|Voting Earnings per common share - basic
|$
|0.38
|$
|(0.89
|)
|$
|0.10
|$
|-
|$
|0.48
|Voting Earnings per common share - diluted
|$
|0.38
|$
|(0.88
|)
|$
|0.10
|$
|-
|$
|0.47
|Series A Non-Voting Earnings per common share- basic
|$
|0.38
|$
|(0.89
|)
|$
|0.10
|$
|-
|$
|0.48
|Series A Non-Voting Earnings per common share- diluted
|$
|0.38
|$
|(0.88
|)
|$
|0.10
|$
|-
|$
|0.47
|Dividends per common share (Voting and Series A Non-Voting)
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.10
1 The loss reflects a valuation adjustment“Lower-of-cost-or-market" adjustment on loans held for sale to their estimated market value based on active sale negotiations.
The above information is unaudited and preliminary, based on the Company's data available at the time of presentation.
| 2026
|2025
|FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS:
|Q1
|Q4
|Q3
|Q2
|Q1
|Selected Ratios:
|Return on average assets
|0.68
|%
|-1.54
|%
|0.17
|%
|0.01
|%
|0.81
|%
|Return on average common equity
|7.78
|%
|-17.29
|%
|1.98
|%
|0.10
|%
|9.64
|%
|Return on average equity
|7.78
|%
|-17.29
|%
|1.98
|%
|0.10
|%
|9.64
|%
|Return on average tangible common equity 1
|8.61
|%
|-18.67
|%
|2.17
|%
|0.11
|%
|10.73
|%
|Net interest margin
|3.10
|%
|3.09
|%
|3.34
|%
|3.11
|%
|3.31
|%
|Loans / deposits
|73.88
|%
|75.74
|%
|73.34
|%
|74.45
|%
|72.14
|%
|Core deposits/deposits 2
|82.01
|%
|79.78
|%
|78.37
|%
|78.47
|%
|78.31
|%
|Annualized non-interest expense / average assets
|2.48
|%
|2.51
|%
|2.40
|%
|2.18
|%
|2.33
|%
|Commercial real estate / risk-based capital 3
|189.84
|%
|190.37
|%
|174.67
|%
|183.34
|%
|182.62
|%
|Efficiency ratio 1
|75.65
|%
|74.96
|%
|68.78
|%
|65.66
|%
|67.19
|%
|Other Selected Data:
|Average yield on loans
|5.48
|%
|5.74
|%
|6.09
|%
|5.75
|%
|5.97
|%
|Average cost of interest-bearing deposits
|2.45
|%
|2.68
|%
|2.71
|%
|2.81
|%
|2.76
|%
|Average cost of total deposits, including noninterest-bearing
|2.06
|%
|2.24
|%
|2.28
|%
|2.37
|%
|2.29
|%
|Deposits/branch
|$
|100,977
|$
|98,654
|$
|102,090
|$
|101,824
|$
|105,373
|Pre-tax, pre-provision net income 1
|$
|2,797
|$
|3,056
|$
|4,057
|$
|4,216
|$
|4,118
|Total revenue 1
|$
|11,489
|$
|12,206
|$
|12,994
|$
|12,277
|$
|12,551
|Share and Per Share Data:
|Cash dividends per share
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.10
|Book value per common share
|$
|19.75
|$
|19.80
|$
|20.46
|$
|20.17
|$
|20.33
|Tangible book value per common share 1
|$
|18.11
|$
|18.11
|$
|18.75
|$
|18.43
|$
|18.56
|Basic weighted average shares outstanding - Voting
|4,838
|4,799
|4,790
|4,769
|4,749
|Diluted weighted average shares outstanding - Voting
|4,885
|4,859
|4,842
|4,811
|4,819
|Basic earnings per share - Voting 4
|$
|0.38
|$
|(0.89
|)
|$
|0.10
|$
|-
|$
|0.48
|Diluted earnings per share - Voting 4
|$
|0.38
|$
|(0.88
|)
|$
|0.10
|$
|-
|$
|0.47
|Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding - Series A Non-Voting
|1,380
|1,380
|1,380
|1,380
|1,380
|Basic earnings per share - Series A Non-Voting 4
|$
|0.38
|$
|(0.89
|)
|$
|0.10
|$
|-
|$
|0.48
|Diluted earnings per share - Series A Non-Voting 4
|$
|0.38
|$
|(0.88
|)
|$
|0.10
|$
|-
|$
|0.47
|Common shares outstanding at period end
|6,256
|6,186
|6,175
|6,168
|6,141
|Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. Capital Ratios:
|Company tangible common equity to tangible assets 1
|8.03
|%
|7.91
|%
|7.92
|%
|7.61
|%
|7.68
|%
|Company Total Core Capital (to Risk-Weighted Assets)
|16.18
|%
|15.57
|%
|15.81
|%
|15.97
|%
|15.89
|%
|Company Tier 1 Capital (to Risk-Weighted Assets)
|12.43
|%
|12.29
|%
|12.17
|%
|12.31
|%
|12.24
|%
|Company Tier 1 Common Equity (to Risk-Weighted Assets)
|11.92
|%
|11.78
|%
|11.68
|%
|11.81
|%
|11.75
|%
|Company Tier 1 Capital (to Assets)
|8.95
|%
|8.57
|%
|8.79
|%
|8.75
|%
|8.82
|%
|Pathfinder Bank Capital Ratios:
|Bank Total Core Capital (to Risk-Weighted Assets)
|14.87
|%
|14.72
|%
|14.71
|%
|14.87
|%
|14.86
|%
|Bank Tier 1 Capital (to Risk-Weighted Assets)
|13.59
|%
|13.45
|%
|13.45
|%
|13.62
|%
|13.61
|%
|Bank Tier 1 Common Equity (to Risk-Weighted Assets)
|13.59
|%
|13.45
|%
|13.45
|%
|13.62
|%
|13.61
|%
|Bank Tier 1 Capital (to Assets)
|9.79
|%
|9.41
|%
|9.72
|%
|9.68
|%
|9.80
|%
1 Non-GAAP financial metrics. See non-GAAP reconciliation included herein for the most directly comparable GAAP measures.
2 Non-brokered deposits excluding certificates of deposit of $250,000 or more.
3 Construction and development, multifamily, and non-owner occupied CRE loans as a percentage of Pathfinder Bank total capital.
4 Basic and diluted earnings per share are calculated based upon the two-class method.
The above information is unaudited and preliminary, based on the Company's data available at the time of presentation.
| 2026
|2025
|ASSET QUALITY:
|Q1
|Q4
|Q3
|Q2
|Q1
|Total loan charge-offs
|$
|765
|$
|767
|$
|923
|$
|2,844
|$
|508
|Total recoveries
|481
|163
|253
|247
|168
|Net loan charge-offs
|284
|604
|670
|2,597
|340
|Allowance for credit losses at period end
|28,966
|29,436
|18,654
|15,983
|17,407
|Nonperforming loans at period end
|38,160
|27,561
|23,305
|11,689
|13,232
|Nonperforming assets at period end
|$
|38,297
|$
|27,698
|$
|23,442
|$
|11,772
|$
|13,232
|Annualized net loan charge-offs to average loans
|0.13
|%
|0.27
|%
|0.30
|%
|1.14
|%
|0.15
|%
|Allowance for credit losses to period end loans
|3.24
|%
|3.28
|%
|2.08
|%
|1.76
|%
|1.91
|%
|Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans
|75.91
|%
|106.80
|%
|80.04
|%
|136.74
|%
|131.55
|%
|Nonperforming loans to period end loans
|4.26
|%
|3.07
|%
|2.59
|%
|1.28
|%
|1.45
|%
|Nonperforming assets to period end assets
|2.69
|%
|1.94
|%
|1.59
|%
|0.78
|%
|0.88
|%
| 2026
|2025
|LOAN COMPOSITION:
| March 31,
| December 31,
| September 30,
| June 30,
| March 31,
|1-4 family first-lien residential mortgages
|$
|234,027
|$
|239,692
|$
|238,975
|$
|240,833
|$
|243,854
|Residential construction
|1,259
|2,039
|1,406
|3,520
|3,162
|Commercial real estate
|384,739
|380,311
|371,683
|381,575
|381,479
|Commercial lines of credit
|80,238
|75,371
|79,021
|75,487
|65,074
|Other commercial and industrial
|77,863
|81,210
|86,687
|85,578
|91,644
|Paycheck protection program loans
|49
|63
|74
|85
|96
|Tax exempt commercial loans
|6,581
|6,716
|6,229
|6,349
|4,446
|Home equity and junior liens
|51,442
|49,783
|50,106
|49,339
|52,315
|Other consumer
|60,278
|62,825
|65,694
|68,439
|71,681
|Subtotal loans
|896,476
|898,010
|899,875
|911,205
|913,751
|Deferred loan fees
|(1,274
|)
|(1,340
|)
|(1,355
|)
|(1,482
|)
|(1,601
|)
|Total loans
|$
|895,202
|$
|896,670
|$
|898,520
|$
|909,723
|$
|912,150
| 2026
|2025
|DEPOSIT COMPOSITION:
| March 31,
| December 31,
| September 30,
| June 30,
| March 31,
|Savings accounts
|$
|127,044
|$
|122,718
|$
|123,958
|$
|129,252
|$
|129,898
|Time accounts
|283,693
|317,201
|333,211
|341,063
|349,673
|Time accounts in excess of $250,000
|130,857
|134,779
|143,026
|144,355
|149,922
|Money management accounts
|8,483
|9,539
|9,539
|9,902
|10,774
|MMDA accounts
|315,982
|285,564
|298,653
|278,919
|306,281
|Demand deposit interest-bearing
|134,399
|110,702
|115,274
|120,083
|109,941
|Demand deposit noninterest-bearing
|206,635
|196,377
|196,299
|191,732
|203,314
|Mortgage escrow funds
|4,634
|6,968
|5,121
|6,581
|4,677
|Total deposits
|$
|1,211,727
|$
|1,183,848
|$
|1,225,081
|$
|1,221,887
|$
|1,264,480
The above information is unaudited and preliminary, based on the Company's data available at the time of presentation.
|SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES:
|Q1
|Q4
|Q1
|Interest-earning assets:
|Loans
|$
|902,143
|$
|904,977
|$
|916,207
|Taxable investment securities
|377,210
|400,605
|416,558
|Tax-exempt investment securities
|33,472
|33,786
|34,475
|Fed funds sold and interest-earning deposits
|21,143
|19,963
|12,939
|Total interest-earning assets
|1,333,968
|1,359,331
|1,380,179
|Noninterest-earning assets:
|Other assets
|120,516
|113,425
|114,882
|Allowance for credit losses
|(29,436
|)
|(18,764
|)
|(17,413
|)
|Net unrealized losses on available-for-sale securities
|(5,559
|)
|(6,723
|)
|(9,947
|)
|Total assets
|$
|1,419,489
|$
|1,447,269
|$
|1,467,701
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|NOW accounts
|$
|125,250
|$
|116,184
|$
|111,643
|Money management accounts
|9,110
|9,636
|10,906
|MMDA accounts
|298,555
|298,510
|256,186
|Savings and club accounts
|125,276
|122,533
|129,769
|Time deposits
|441,341
|465,032
|498,963
|Subordinated loans
|30,155
|30,192
|30,123
|Borrowings
|39,982
|52,125
|70,575
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|1,069,669
|1,094,212
|1,108,165
|Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
|Demand deposits
|193,992
|194,277
|206,137
|Other liabilities
|31,817
|30,037
|29,961
|Total liabilities
|1,295,478
|1,318,526
|1,344,263
|Shareholders' equity
|124,011
|128,743
|123,438
|Total liabilities & shareholders' equity
|$
|1,419,489
|$
|1,447,269
|$
|1,467,701
|2026
|2025
|SELECTED AVERAGE YIELDS:
|Q1
|Q4
|Q1
|Interest-earning assets:
|Loans
|5.48
|%
|5.74
|%
|5.97
|%
|Taxable investment securities
|4.93
|%
|4.76
|%
|5.07
|%
|Tax-exempt investment securities
|4.00
|%
|4.56
|%
|4.66
|%
|Fed funds sold and interest-earning deposits
|3.06
|%
|3.25
|%
|2.75
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|5.25
|%
|5.38
|%
|5.63
|%
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|NOW accounts
|0.95
|%
|1.08
|%
|1.07
|%
|Money management accounts
|0.09
|%
|0.17
|%
|0.11
|%
|MMDA accounts
|2.65
|%
|2.99
|%
|3.06
|%
|Savings and club accounts
|0.22
|%
|0.24
|%
|0.25
|%
|Time deposits
|3.43
|%
|3.57
|%
|3.69
|%
|Subordinated loans
|8.61
|%
|7.00
|%
|6.31
|%
|Borrowings
|3.80
|%
|3.74
|%
|3.46
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|2.68
|%
|2.85
|%
|2.90
|%
|Net interest rate spread
|2.57
|%
|2.53
|%
|2.73
|%
|Net interest margin
|3.10
|%
|3.09
|%
|3.31
|%
|Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities
|124.71
|%
|124.23
|%
|124.55
|%
The above information is unaudited and preliminary based on the Company's data available at the time of presentation.
| 2026
|2025
|NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS:
|Q1
|Q4
|Q3
|Q2
|Q1
|Tangible book value per common share:
|Total equity
|$
|123,583
|$
|122,451
|$
|126,339
|$
|124,413
|$
|124,896
|Intangible assets
|(10,261
|)
|(10,418
|)
|(10,574
|)
|(10,731
|)
|(10,888
|)
|Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
|113,322
|112,033
|115,765
|113,682
|114,008
|Common shares outstanding
|6,256
|6,186
|6,175
|6,168
|6,144
|Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)
|$
|18.11
|$
|18.11
|$
|18.75
|$
|18.43
|$
|18.56
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets:
|Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
|$
|113,322
|$
|112,033
|$
|115,765
|$
|113,682
|$
|114,008
|Tangible assets
|1,411,721
|1,416,218
|1,461,694
|1,494,388
|1,484,449
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP)
|8.03
|%
|7.91
|%
|7.92
|%
|7.61
|%
|7.68
|%
|Return on average tangible common equity:
|Average shareholders' equity
|$
|124,011
|$
|128,743
|$
|126,211
|$
|125,225
|$
|123,438
|Average intangible assets
|10,363
|10,520
|10,677
|10,834
|10,991
|Average tangible equity (non-GAAP)
|113,648
|118,223
|115,534
|114,391
|112,447
|Net income (loss)
|2,413
|(5,564
|)
|626
|31
|2,974
|Net income (loss), annualized
|$
|9,786
|$
|(22,075
|)
|$
|2,511
|$
|124
|$
|12,061
|Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 1
|8.61
|%
|-18.67
|%
|2.17
|%
|0.11
|%
|10.73
|%
|Revenue, pre-tax, pre-provision net income, and efficiency ratio:
|Net interest income
|$
|10,340
|$
|10,510
|$
|11,600
|$
|10,814
|$
|11,411
|Total noninterest income (loss)
|1,127
|1,313
|1,503
|(1,518
|)
|1,197
|Net realized losses on sales and redemptions of investment securities
|(5
|)
|(3
|)
|(12
|)
|-
|(8
|)
|Gains on sales of loans and foreclosed real estate
|186
|133
|121
|83
|65
|Fair value adjustment to loans held-for-sale 2
|(203
|)
|(398
|)
|-
|(3,064
|)
|-
|Loss on asset sale
|-
|(115
|)
|-
|-
|-
|Revenue (non-GAAP) 3
|11,489
|12,206
|12,994
|12,277
|12,551
|Total non-interest expense
|8,692
|9,150
|8,937
|8,061
|8,433
|Pre-tax, pre-provision net income (non-GAAP) 4
|$
|2,797
|$
|3,056
|$
|4,057
|$
|4,216
|$
|4,118
|Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 5
|75.65
|%
|74.96
|%
|68.78
|%
|65.66
|%
|67.19
|%
1 Return on average tangible common equity equals annualized net income (loss) divided by average tangible equity.
2 The loss reflects a valuation adjustment“Lower-of-cost-or-market" adjustment on loans held for sale to the estimated market value based on sale negotiation terms.
3 Revenue equals net interest income plus total noninterest income, less net realized gains or losses on sales and redemptions of investment securities, sales of loans and foreclosed real estate, fair value adjustment to loans held-for-sale, and sales of assets.
4 Pre-tax, pre-provision net income equals revenue less total non-interest expense.
5 Efficiency ratio equals noninterest expense divided by revenue.
The above information is unaudited and preliminary based on the Company's data available at the time of presentation.
Investor/Media Contacts
James A. Dowd, President, CEO
Justin K. Bigham, Executive Vice President, CFO
Telephone: (315) 343-0057
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