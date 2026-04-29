Banco Itaú Chile And Its New York Branch Upgraded To 'A-' By S&P Global Ratings

Banco Itaú Chile And Its New York Branch Upgraded To 'A-' By S&P Global Ratings
According to S&P Global Ratings, the upgrade reflects Banco Itaú Chile's strong capitalization, a favorable profitability outlook following the refocusing of its operations in Colombia, its solid presence in Chile, and robust risk management.
For detailed information, please visit Banco Itaú Chile's Investor Relations website at itau.
Investor Relations – Banco Itaú Chile
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