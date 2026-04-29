Marisa Brahney Shares Her Top Mother's Day Gifts With Yourupdatetv

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Lifestyle Expert Highlights Personalized, Practical, and Everyday Gift Ideas to Celebrate Mom

NEW YORK, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With Mother's Day fast approaching, many are searching for gifts that feel both meaningful and useful. This year, the focus is on thoughtful options that reflect Mom's personality while also supporting her everyday routine. Lifestyle Expert Marisa Brahney recently partnered with leading brands on a nationwide satellite media tour to share a curated selection of Mother's Day gift ideas, spotlighting creative, practical, and wellness-focused solutions designed to make Mom feel appreciated.

PERSONALIZED GIFTS WITH FUNKO

Consumers are increasingly seeking gifts that go beyond the traditional and feel more personal. Funko offers a unique solution with its Pop! Yourself

With options to personalize everything from hairstyle and outfit to accessories and themed add-ons, the experience captures Mom's personality in a fun and memorable way. The result is a one-of-a-kind keepsake that can be displayed and enjoyed long after Mother's Day.

PRACTICAL POWER SOLUTIONS FROM JACKERY

Practical gifts that make everyday life easier are also trending this Mother's Day. Jackery

From larger units capable of powering lights and refrigerators during outages to compact options ideal for charging phones, tablets, and laptops on the go, these solutions offer convenience, reliability, and peace of mind. Designed for safe indoor use, they operate quietly without gas or fumes, making them a modern alternative to traditional generators.

EVERYDAY WELLNESS WITH WATERDROP FILTER

As awareness around health and wellness continues to grow, everyday essentials like clean drinking water are becoming a bigger priority. Waterdrop Filter offers solutions that help improve both the quality and taste of water while fitting seamlessly into daily routines.

Its advanced systems reduce common contaminants and can deliver purified water at the ideal temperature instantly, adding convenience to everyday tasks like preparing beverages or meals. For simple, sustainable hydration, options like glass water filter pitchers provide an easy way for families to maintain healthier habits at home.

For more information, visit marisabrahney

About Marisa Brahney

Emmy-award winning television host and lifestyle expert Marisa Brahney has been lighting up TV screens across the country for more than 15 years. A former news anchor and born storyteller with the gift of gab, Marisa has spent her career building creative, must-see television on channels like NBC and News 12 New Jersey and made numerous national news appearances.

* YourUpdateTV is a property of D S Simon Media. The video included and release was part of a media tour that was produced by D S Simon Media on behalf of Funko, Jackery, and Waterdrop

Media Contact:

Michael O'Donnell

D S Simon Media

212-736-2727

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