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Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig Partner Robert Pierce To Moderate Key Session At The 2026 INTA Annual Meeting In London
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig is pleased to announce that Partner Robert Pierce will serve as a moderator for a“Table Topic” session at the 2026 International Trademark Association (INTA) Annual Meeting, taking place in London, United Kingdom.
Robert Pierce will moderate the following discussion:
Coming to America: How New USPTO Regulations Affect the Choice to Use the Madrid System
.Date: May 5, 2026
.Time: 3:00 PM – 4:30 PM
.About: The discussion will examine how recent USPTO rule changes have increased costs and altered procedures for trademark applications filed under Sections 1 and 44 of the Trademark Act, while Section 66 Madrid Protocol applications remain exempt. It will also explore how these differences may influence foreign applicants to prefer the Madrid Protocol over national filings, as well as when a national application may still be preferable.
Robert's participation reflects Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig's continued commitment to thought leadership, collaboration, and active engagement within the global intellectual property community.
The INTA Annual Meeting is one of the world's premier and largest gatherings of intellectual property professionals, typically attended by ten thousand IP professionals, offering a global platform for collaboration, education, and the exchange of ideas shaping the future of IP law.
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About Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig
Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig is a veteran-owned law firm with outcome-focused attorneys who advise and represent clients in national and international legal matters. DBL prides itself on prioritizing practical and effective outcomes by offering a full array of legal services and investing in long-term relationships with its clients. To learn more about Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig and how we can assist you, contact us by calling (800) 747-9354 or emailing....
Robert Pierce will moderate the following discussion:
Coming to America: How New USPTO Regulations Affect the Choice to Use the Madrid System
.Date: May 5, 2026
.Time: 3:00 PM – 4:30 PM
.About: The discussion will examine how recent USPTO rule changes have increased costs and altered procedures for trademark applications filed under Sections 1 and 44 of the Trademark Act, while Section 66 Madrid Protocol applications remain exempt. It will also explore how these differences may influence foreign applicants to prefer the Madrid Protocol over national filings, as well as when a national application may still be preferable.
Robert's participation reflects Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig's continued commitment to thought leadership, collaboration, and active engagement within the global intellectual property community.
The INTA Annual Meeting is one of the world's premier and largest gatherings of intellectual property professionals, typically attended by ten thousand IP professionals, offering a global platform for collaboration, education, and the exchange of ideas shaping the future of IP law.
###
About Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig
Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig is a veteran-owned law firm with outcome-focused attorneys who advise and represent clients in national and international legal matters. DBL prides itself on prioritizing practical and effective outcomes by offering a full array of legal services and investing in long-term relationships with its clients. To learn more about Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig and how we can assist you, contact us by calling (800) 747-9354 or emailing....
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