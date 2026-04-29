Cabo Verde Hosts Economic Community Of West African States (ECOWAS) Vision 2050 Advocacy Session, Advancing Citizen-Driven Regional Integration

MENAFN - African Press Organization) ABUJA, Nigeria, April 29, 2026/APO Group/ --

The ECOWAS Commission, under the leadership of its Vice-President, H.E. Damtien L. TCHINTCHIBIDJA, convened in Praia, Republic of Cabo Verde, on 27 April 2026, a national advocacy and awareness session on the ECOWAS Vision 2050, bringing together government authorities, the diplomatic corps, private sector actors, civil society organisations, and technical and financial partners to advance stakeholder ownership and national appropriation of the Community's long-term strategic framework, while promoting inclusive dialogue on its implementation and reinforcing the transition towards an ECOWAS of Peoples, within a coordinated regional sensitisation exercise simultaneously conducted in Cabo Verde, The Gambia and Côte d'Ivoire.

Delivering her address, the Vice-President of the ECOWAS Commission, H.E. Damtien L. TCHINTCHIBIDJA, underscored the centrality of citizens in the new vision, stating that“ECOWAS exists to serve its people, and Vision 2050 is about ensuring that our programmes respond directly to their needs and aspirations.” She further emphasized that, at fifty years, the organisation is at a critical juncture of reflection and repositioning, noting that“peace and security remain the bedrock upon which all development and integration efforts must stand.”

The Director General for External Policy and Regional Integration of Cabo Verde, Dr. Carlos Fernandes Semedo, reaffirmed Cabo Verde's commitment to the regional project, highlighting that“regional integration cannot remain at the level of governments alone, it must be owned by citizens, the private sector and civil society.” He pointed to Cabo Verde's strategic contributions in governance, maritime security, renewable energy, tourism and the blue economy as key assets to the Community.

In her intervention, the Acting Resident Representative of the ECOWAS Commission in Cabo Verde, Dr. Kelly Lopes, described Vision 2050 as“not just a strategic document, but the expression of a collective ambition to build a fully integrated, peaceful and prosperous West Africa.” She stressed that“its success depends on strong leadership, political will and shared responsibility among all stakeholders.”

Providing a technical perspective, the Acting Director of the ECOWAS Early Warning Directorate, Dr. Onyinye ONWUKA, highlighted the preventive dimension of the Community's peace architecture, stating that“early warning is about collecting and analysing credible data before risks escalate, because prevention is always better than response.” She further explained that the system is“people-centred, focusing on human security across governance, health, environment and security sectors, to support informed decision-making at all levels.”

At the operational level, the Vice-President of the ECOWAS Commission reiterated the importance of expanding the Early Warning architecture to Cabo Verde, noting that“a regional system is only as strong as its weakest link, and Cabo Verde's full integration into this mechanism is essential.” She welcomed the positive engagement of national authorities towards the establishment of a national early warning centre.

The session further benefited from a high-level technical presentation on the ECOWAS Vision 2050, jointly delivered by Dr. Mamadu MUDJATABA BALDÉ, Head of Planning, Programming and Coordination at the Directorate of Strategic Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Dr Malick BABAH DAOUDA, Programme Officer for Strategic Development and Analysis in the Office of the Vice-President, and Ms Isa Morais Rodrigues, Coordinator of the ECOWAS National Office in Cabo Verde.

The presentation provided a structured and forward-looking overview of the transition from Vision 2020 to Vision 2050, articulating the Community's long-term ambition around five interdependent strategic pillars, namely peace and security, governance and rule of law, economic integration and interconnectivity, inclusive and sustainable development, and social inclusion. Particular emphasis was placed on the consultative and evidence-based process underpinning the formulation of the Vision, as well as on the critical role of national ownership, institutional coherence and multi-stakeholder engagement in translating strategic priorities into measurable outcomes.

The presenters further highlighted that effective implementation will require strengthened coordination mechanisms at national level, sustained communication efforts and a citizen-centred approach capable of bridging regional policy frameworks with local realities across Member States. Participants were further briefed on key Community achievements, including the free movement protocol, regional energy and digital integration programmes, and initiatives supporting human capital development, all of which illustrate the tangible impact of ECOWAS policies across Member States.

While firmly anchored in Cabo Verde's national context, the session reflects a broader regional dynamic, as parallel engagements in The Gambia and Côte d'Ivoire contribute to a synchronized rollout of the Vision 2050 awareness campaign, ensuring coherence, inclusivity and collective ownership across the Community. Going forward, the ECOWAS Commission will continue to engage Member States and national stakeholders through targeted advocacy, technical dialogue and institutional support, with a view to translating Vision 2050 into concrete actions that deliver peace, prosperity and sustainable integration for all West African citizens.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).