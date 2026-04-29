MI Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma Injury Update Sparks Buzz After Hardik Pandya's Big Statement

Mumbai Indians (MI) star batter Rohit Sharma will not feature in the IPL 2026 clash against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday, April 29. Rohit has been on the sidelines for over two weeks since sustaining a hamstring injury during the clash against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru on April 12.

Due to a hamstring injury, the 38-year-old missed the games against the Punjab Kings, the Gujarat Titans, and the Chennai Super Kings. It was expected that the five-time IPL-winning captain would make a comeback in the match against SRH following his return to training at Wankhede Stadium.

However, Rohit Sharma has continued to remain on the sidelines, extending his absence from competitive action. Earlier, the source close to the MI told the Press Trust of India that the veteran batter's availability for a crucial clash against the Sunrisers Hyderabad would be taken at the time of the toss.

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Rohit Sharma's Injury Update

The crowd, especially Rohit Sharma fans, at the Wankhede Stadium, were expecting to witness the star batter's return to action, but an update by Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya apparently left the fans disappointed.

Speaking after winning the toss, Hardik was asked by commentator Ian Bishop about Rohit Sharma's update, to which he replied that the veteran batter is not yet up to full match fitness, has been trying in training, but will need a couple more games before returning to action.

“Rohit's gonna take a couple of more games. He's been trying, but it's not up to exactly where he would want, so not available for the team,” the MI skipper said.

Hardik Pandya said,“Rohit Sharma might take a couple more games to return”. twitter/aOEK0vsYJF

- Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 29, 2026

Hardik Pandya's statement suggests that Rohit Sharma is expected to miss MI's next two matches against the Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk on May 2 and the Lucknow Super Giants at Ekana on May 4, and his return to action for the clash against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru on May 10 depends on his recovery and match fitness.

In total, Rohit Sharma is likely to miss at least six matches due to his hamstring injury, including the games he has already sat out and the upcoming fixtures against CSK and LSG, as the Mumbai Indians continue to manage his recovery cautiously ahead of a possible return later in the tournament.

Dropped or Fitness Concern?

Mumbai Indian skipper Hardik Pandya's update on Rohit Sharma's fitness sparked a buzz on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts questioning whether the veteran opener's absence is purely injury-related or a deeper selection and fitness concern within the Mumbai Indians camp.

Taking to their X handles, fans and cricket enthusiasts reacted with mixed emotions, with many expressing concern over Rohit Sharma's prolonged absence and uncertainty about his return, while others speculated whether it signals a deeper selection call or his possible sidelining from the MI setup.

A few fans even went further, claiming MI might be managing Rohit Sharma's situation beyond just fitness concerns, while some urged clarity from the franchise amid growing speculation and confusion around his availability.

I think Rohit Sharma has played his last game for the Mumbai Indians D. (@dkhive102) April 29, 2026

Just playing with our emotions at this point because he had said this just after the game Rohit went out retired hurt Sejal (@sejal_mokal) April 29, 2026

Brohit please get fit before 10th may RCB game please man After so much time Raipur got a chance to host and i want to see you brohit Bhaviiiiiiii (@Rohitthegawd2) April 29, 2026

PBKS wale match mein bhi "couple of games" hi kaha tha can't they clear it first how much matches he gonna miss #MIvsSRH ME (@Alina4959) April 29, 2026

Big big loss for MUMBAI The chances for Mumbai qualifications were low before only now they are not even visible

- Rishi Kumar (@kumar_rish30260) April 29, 2026

its so evident that he's dropped at this point MI wants to give a real chance at qualifying for playoffs and once they think theyre out theyll get rohit back to satisfy him lmfaooo

- Rangsaari (@rangsaari_67) April 29, 2026

Rohit needs a couple more games? MI batting already looks thin without him Get well soon King, team needs your fire back!

- Sarkarr (@Sar_Kar0) April 29, 2026

They are intentionally making him sit on the bench

- paras (@ParasKatwal3) April 29, 2026

All rubbish. All lies is a complete insult to Rohit @ImRo45.A player of his stature deserves respect, not this treatment integrity still matters, maybe it's time for him to walk away from MI.

- Sunil Dhiman (सुनील धीमान) धीमान परिवार (@Sunilintegral) April 29, 2026

Accept the fact he is dropped

- Ganesh Ghadge (@ganesh_ghadge1) April 29, 2026

In IPL 2026, Rohit Sharma has aggregated 137 runs, including a fifty, at an average of 45.66 and a strike rate of 165.06 in four matches.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Indians are sitting at the ninth spot on the points table with 2 wins and 5 losses, having a net run rate (NRR) of –7.036 after seven matches. The five-time IPL champions are in a situation where they have to win remainder of seven league matches in order to have a realistic chance of qualifying for the playoffs, making every game crucial in their campaign.

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