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'Raja Shivaji': New Song 'Jai Shivrai' From Riteish's Film Unveiled

'Raja Shivaji': New Song 'Jai Shivrai' From Riteish's Film Unveiled


2026-04-29 03:12:28
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

A new song 'Jai Shivrai' from Riteish Deshmukh's directorial 'Raja Shivaji' was unveiled on Wednesday. Composed by the legendary duo Ajay-Atul, the song stands out for its strong, pulsating, and highly addictive beats, creating a rhythmic energy that mirrors the intensity of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's journey from his formative years to becoming one of the most revered figures in history, read a press note.

Star-Studded Cast and Grand Scale Production

Directed by Riteish, the historical action drama chronicles the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. In the movie, Riteish essays the titular role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Bhagyashree, Mahesh Manjerakar, and Boman Irani are also a part of the movie.

Mounted on a grand cinematic canvas, the film features high-octane action, rich world-building, and top technical excellence. With music by the celebrated duo Ajay-Atul and cinematography by internationally acclaimed Santosh Sivan, Raja Shivaji is set to deliver a visual spectacle with strong emotional resonance.

Emotional Moments and Release Details

Recently at the trailer launch, couple Riteish and Genelia broke down while talking about the movie. Riteish later thanked Genelia for standing by him and supporting him throughout the journey of making the film.

Presented by Jio Studios and produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Genelia Deshmukh under the banner of Mumbai Film Company, Raja Shivaji is set to release in cinemas worldwide on May 1, in Marathi, Hindi and Telugu. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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