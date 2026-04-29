Delhi Hikes Green Tax On Commercial Vehicles To Curb Air Pollution

Following the orders of the Supreme Court, the Delhi Government on Wednesday notified the increase in Environmental Compensation Charge (ECC) on commercial vehicles entering Delhi.

According to a press release, the notification has been issued in pursuance of the proposal of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), which recommended revision of ECC rates in order to restore the deterrent value of the charge and discourage the entry of polluting commercial vehicles into Delhi.

A Strong Environmental Deterrent

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, "This is a landmark step in Delhi's fight against air pollution. The revised ECC is not merely a revenue measure; it is a strong environmental deterrent meant to discourage polluting commercial vehicles, especially diesel vehicles, from entering the capital unnecessarily."

He added, "Delhi cannot continue to bear the burden of avoidable vehicular pollution. By increasing ECC, the Government is sending a clear message that polluting entry into Delhi will carry a significantly higher environmental cost."

Revised ECC Structure

As per the revised structure, the ECC for Category 2 (light-duty vehicles, etc.) and Category 3 (2 axle trucks) has been increased from Rs 1,400 to Rs 2,000. For Category 4 (3 axle trucks) and Category 5 (4 axle trucks and above), the ECC has been increased from Rs 2,600 to Rs 4,000.

Supreme Court Approval and Annual Revision

The Supreme Court, while considering the proposal submitted by CAQM, found the same to be reasonable, just and fair, and approved the proposals relating to revised ECC and annual enhancement. The Court further clarified that the 5% enhancement shall take place with effect from the month of April.

Highlighting the intent behind the annual revision, Sirsa said, "A one-time increase alone is not enough. The annual 5% escalation is necessary to preserve the deterrent value of ECC over time, account for inflationary trends, and steadily nudge commercial transporters away from polluting modes towards cleaner and non-polluting alternatives."

Reducing Unnecessary Vehicular Load

The background to the decision is rooted in the assessment that the ECC originally fixed in 2015 had lost part of its deterrent effect over time. The Supreme Court also emphasised that commercial and other heavy vehicles not required to enter Delhi, except for essential commodities and other necessary purposes, should ply on expressways constructed to circumvent Delhi, thereby also avoiding payment of the revised ECC. This direction reinforces the policy objective of reducing unnecessary vehicular load and pollution within the National Capital.

Part of a Broader Clean Air Strategy

Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, "Under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the Delhi Government is taking a multi-pronged approach to protect the city's air. Action is being taken on all fronts, regulatory, technological, enforcement-based and behavioural, so that Delhi can move towards cleaner mobility and healthier living."

He further said, "This decision must be seen as part of a larger clean air strategy. Our Government is committed to ensuring that those who contribute more to pollution face stronger disincentives, while cleaner pathways become more viable and more attractive."

The revised ECC framework is expected to strengthen efforts to reduce unnecessary entry of polluting commercial vehicles and support Delhi's broader clean air management strategy. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)