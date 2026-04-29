WB Polls: Historic 91.66% Turnout In Phase II Amid TMC-BJP Clash

West Bengal has achieved its highest voter turnout since independence, reaching a historic 91.66 per cent during Phase II of the elections. However, the polling day also witnessed high political tensions between the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the deployment of security forces in the state.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), poll participation in West Bengal (Phase-II) stood at 91.66 per cent till 7:45 PM. In phase I of the elections on April 23, the poll participation was 93.19 per cent, resulting in a staggering combined poll percentage over the two phases at 92.47 per cent. "The combined poll percentage over the two phases stands at 92.47%. Previously, the highest poll-participation in WB was 84.72% (2011 GELA), " a release from the ECI said.

The voter turnout was high across the board, with female voters leading at 92.28 per cent and male voters not far behind at 91.07 per cent. ECI said that Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, along with Election Commissioners SS Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, kept a close watch on the polling through live-webcasting, which was ensured in 100% of the Polling Stations in West Bengal (Phase-II) as well.

ECI Hails Record Turnout, Cites Voter-Friendly Measures

"Several new voter-friendly initiatives such as easily identifiable colour photos of candidates on EVM ballot papers, Mobile Deposit Facility (MDF), newly designed Voter Information Slips (VIS) for easy readability and limit of electors upto 1,200 per polling station were ensured in these elections," the release said.

The poll participation showcases a notable increase from the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, which recorded an 82.30 per cent. Gyanesh Kumar hailed the voter participation, stating, "Highest ever percentage of polling in West Bengal in both Phase I & II since Independence - Chunav ka Parv, Paschim Bengal ka Garv".

TMC, BJP Interpret High Turnout in Their Favour

The main contest in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly polls was between the TMC and the BJP. Both parties are interpreting the high turnout in their favour. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee exuded confidence for a TMC win, while BJP leaders have asserted that they are going to form a government in the state this time.

The second phase witnessed various key political figures casting their votes, including Mamata Banerjee, BJP leader Suvendhu Adhikari, TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, BJP candidate and mother of the RG Kar Medical College rape and murder victim, Ratna Debnath, TMC MP Mitali Bag, West Bengal BJP President Samik Bhattacharya, among others.

West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manoj Agarwal said that only minor incidents were reported during the polling. "Furthermore, Polling was largely peaceful, with only minor incidents. There were no major issues. Kolkata saw historic participation. At the booth where I went to vote in Koklata, our BLO (Booth Level Officer) mentioned that they have been working for 12 years, and this booth has never seen more than 50% voting, but today it has crossed 80%. I visited 10 booths today, and in one booth in Alipore, it was over 95%," he said while addressing a press conference.

Allegations of Misuse of Central Forces

However, Mamata Banerjee earlier alleged that "observers from outside" and police officers unfamiliar with Bengal were being deployed in a manner that was targeting TMC workers.

Another incident which triggered a row was when the CRPF conducted a search operation in the Falta Assembly constituency under Ajay Pal Sharma, the election observer for the West Bengal polls and in turn, sparked a protest as TMC supporters gathered outside the office of party candidate Jahangir Khan, raising slogans against the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) while the search was underway. TMC supporters staged protests, accusing the Election Commission-appointed police observer of "intimidating" party workers ahead of the second phase of polling. Senior party leaders and state ministers further alleged that the Uttar Pradesh-cadre IPS officer was overstepping his role.

The ECI maintained that 700 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) will continue to remain deployed in West Bengal after the completion of polling today to maintain law and order until further orders. Abhishek Banerjee also accused the forces of acting as a "BJP private army" and manhandling citizens, alleging that such action led to the death of an elderly man in Udaynarayanpur.

Incidents of Violence and Clashes Across Constituencies

Throughout the day, there were also alleged incidents of violence with parties levelling accusations of abuse and intimidation against each other.

BJP candidate from Bhabanipur and Nandigram Suvendu Adhikari alleged that TMC supporters allegedly attempted to attack him during his visit to a polling booth in West Bengal amid the 2026 Assembly elections. The incident took place when he arrived to inspect a polling station, following which a group of TMC supporters raised slogans of "Jai Bengal" and allegedly surrounded him.

In West Bengal's Panihati Assembly constituency, BJP candidate Ratna Debnath also alleged that she was targeted and threatened by Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers during voting. Speaking to ANI, Ratna Debnath alleged that she was abused and intimidated, claiming that attempts were made to attack her during her visit to a polling area.

Meanwhile, BJP and TMC polling agents reportedly clashed at booth numbers 147 and 148 at the Ramchandrapur Adarsha Bidyabhaban polling station in the Khanakul assembly constituency. A violent clash also erupted in the morning near the primary high school in the Hatra Bazaar area, located in the Nadia district. The polling booth is set up at Hatra Bazaar Primary School, where tensions reportedly flared between workers of the TMC and Indian Secular Front (ISF). According to the Chapra police, several people have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Congress candidate from Chapra (82), Ashif Khan, alleged that TMC supporters and leaders were intimidating voters across the area. Another violent clash broke out between TMC and BJP workers at Booth Number 120 in the Arabinda Rally in North 24 Parganas as voting for the second and last phase of West Bengal elections ended. To control the situation, security forces arrived at the scene.

Earlier on Monday, TMC MP from Arambagh Mitali Bag, who cast her vote while sitting on a wheelchair in Hooghly, claimed that her car was attacked during campaigning and alleged that the BJP workers are responsible for the attack. TMC accused the BJP of attacking Mitali's convoy when she was on her way to attend Abhishek Banerjee's rally in Arambagh.

Phase II Seen as 'Litmus Test' for TMC in South Bengal

The second phase of the polling was widely seen as the 'litmus test' for the TMC, as voting moved into the party's traditional fortresses in South Bengal and Kolkata. The second phase covered 142 out of 294 seats in West Bengal, and the total electorate was around 3.21 crore, with 1,64,35,627 men, 1,57,37,418 women and 792 transgender voters.

Focus Shifts to May 4 for Election Results

With the conclusion of voting, the window for campaigning and last-minute outreach has officially closed. All eyes are now on May 4, when the results will determine West Bengal's political future. The central question remains: Will Mamata Banerjee successfully defend her stronghold, or will a surging BJP dismantle her 15-year legacy in the state? (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)