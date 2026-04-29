IPL 2026: SRH's Travis Head Escapes Missed MI Review Before Blazing 76-Run Knock At Wankhede Stadium

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) opener, Travis Head, capitalized on the missed review by the Mumbai Indians (MI) early in his innings during the IPL 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday, April 29.

Chasing a 244-run target set by MI, SRH openers Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head provided a blazing start to the visitors' innings, racing to 92 runs in the powerplay with a scoring rate of over 15 runs per over, putting immediate pressure back on the MI bowlers. The opening pair formed a 129-run partnership before Abhishek was dismissed for 43.

Thereafter, Travis Head was joined by Ishan Kishan, who was dismissed by golden duck on Allah Ghazanfar's second consecutive delivery, as SRH suffered an early setback in the chase, despite a strong opening stand between Head and Abhishek.

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Travis Head Makes MI Pay for Missed Review

After an inconsistent run earlier in the tournament, Travis Head eventually found his form and played a blazing knock of 76 off 30 balls, including 4 fours and 8 sixes, at an impressive strike rate of 253.33 before his dismissal at 133/3. However, Head couldn't have played a more impactful innings if MI hadn't missed a crucial review.

In the third over, the Australian flamboyant batter was batting on 8 when he appeared to have edged a delivery off Trent Boult to wicketkeeper Ryan Rickelton. Neither Boult nor Rickelton bothered to ask MI skipper Hardik Pandya to take the DRS for the appeal, and MI chose not to review the decision.

However, in the replay, it showed that the ball had slightly edged the bat before carrying through to the wicketkeeper, confirming that Head had been given a crucial early lifeline.

- No one appealed. - MI didn't review. - Travis Head survives. twitter/NcTwsqyfBi

- Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 29, 2026

A ball earlier, Travis Head got a lifeline when Naman Dhir dropped a catch near the boundary line, which went for a six, giving the Australian opener an early boost in his innings.

First FIFTY of the season, and he brings it up in 2️⃣1️⃣ deliveries Travis Head for a reason Updates ▶️ #TATAIPL | #KhelBindaas | #MIvSRH twitter/KZExTEARY3

- IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 29, 2026

The two early reprieves further underlined Travis Head's blazing knock, as he made full use of MI's missed chances to dominate the powerplay and middle overs, alongside his solid partnership with fellow opener Abhishek Sharma, putting SRH firmly in control of the chase.

MI's Missed Review to Dismiss Head Sparks Debate

Travis Head's capitalizing on MI's missed review chance has sparked debate on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts questioning the Mumbai Indians for their poor decision-making in crucial moments, which proved costly as Head went on to dominate the innings.

Taking to their X handles, fans and cricket enthusiasts reacted with shock and disbelief over MI's lapse in judgment, with many pointing out how a clear edge went unnoticed, a dropped catch added to the damage, and the lack of appeal left them stunned at the fielding side's awareness during a crucial phase of the match.

I was shocked after that no one was appealing.

- Ammit Kumar (@AmitKrdangi) April 29, 2026

Dropped catch. No one appealing to an edge. Looks like it's the night of Travis Head in Wankhede.

- Singh V.R. (@Singhcricguy) April 29, 2026

I heard that nick, but none of the MI players appealed. That was quite shocking for me.

- Ankit (@itsankitpoddar) April 29, 2026

With that noise in the stadium it's difficult to hear

- Sanky (@sankyfuture) April 29, 2026

Travis Head is surviving only on basis of luck tonight!! MI is absolutely clueless too. How could they not even appeal?? twitter/HJ0kH45xwN

- Boundary & Beyond Co. (@SrijoyMukherjee) April 29, 2026

“MI said 'not our problem' and Head said 'thank you for the extra life'

- Crickupdate (@maulikchauhan13) April 29, 2026

Mumbai Indians, what are you doing?! A clear spike on UltraEdge, yet silence from the squad. No appeal, no review, just pure luck for Travis Head.

- Fan Account Billy Bowden (@BillyBowden07) April 29, 2026

No review usually means either confidence in the umpire or hesitation in risking a lost challenge

- India Job Alert (@IndiaJobAl) April 29, 2026

This one appeal would have saved MI from their defect in today's game

- Darshit_ (@Darshit2211_) April 29, 2026

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Indians' missed opportunity to dismiss Travis Head eventually paid the price as Sunrisers Hyderabad pulled off a six-wicket win by successfully chasing a 244-run target in 18.4 overs. Heinrich Klaasen played a knock of 65 off 30 balls and formed an unbeaten 36-run stand for the fifth wicket with Salil Arora, who scored a quickfire cameo knock of 30 off 10 balls.

SRH moved to the third spot on the points table with six wins and three losses, accumulating 12 points and having a net run rate (NRR) of +0.832 after nine matches. MI, on the other hand, are at the ninth spot with two wins and six losses with a NRR of -0.784 after 8 games.

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