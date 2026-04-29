Ryan Rickelton Goes Past Sanath Jayasuriya En Route To Maiden IPL Hundred During MI Vs SRH Breaks 18-Year-Old Record

Previously, the record for the fastest IPL hundred for Mumbai Indians belonged to Jayasuriya, who achieved it in 45 balls. In fact, the South African became the third Mumbai Indians batter to score an hundred in IPL 2026, after Tilak Varma and De Kock.

After Mumbai Indians opted to bat first on a belter of a wicket, Will Jacks did most of the hitting in the powerplay with Rickelton giving him company at the other end. The Proteas batter finally shifted gears in the final over of the powerplay, smashing two sixes and a four off Sakib Hussain. Since then it was no looking back for the southpaw as he carried his bat for 123 not out in 55 balls, studded with 10 fours and eight sixes.

Although Jacks departed for 22-ball 46, Rickelton went on with his job, clobbering almost every bowler used by Sunrisers Hyderabad to the stands. The Rickelton-Jacks combination put on 93 runs for the opening wicket. IN fact, Rckelton's 123 not out is also the highest by a Mumbai Indians batter in IPL. The previous best belonged to Jayasuriya (114 not out vs CSK) at this venue in the inaugural edition in 2008.

He also forged 55 runs with Naman Dhir and 56 runs with Hardik Pandya to lead Mumbai Indians to 243/5, highest IPL total at Wankhede. It must be noted that Rickelton was never in the plans against Sunrisers Hyderabad. It was only after De Kock injured himself, Rickelton was called in.