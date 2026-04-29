Ryan Rickelton Goes Past Sanath Jayasuriya En Route To Maiden IPL Hundred During MI Vs SRH Breaks 18-Year-Old Record
|Balls
|Player
|Opponent
|Venue
|Year
|44
|Ryan Rickelton
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|2026
|45
|Sanath Jayasuriya
|Chennai Super Kings
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|2008
|45
|Tilak Varma
|Gujarat Titans
|Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
|2026
|47
|Cameron Green
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|2023
|49
|Suryakumar Yadav
|Gujarat Titans
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|2023
Rickelton's knock came at a right time for Mumbai Indians as the five-time champions aim to rise up in the points table. With just two wins in seven matches so far, Mumbai Indians are placed ninth and certainly need to win against Sunrisers Hyderabad to bring their campaign back on track.
With seven matches left to play in the league stage, Mumbai Indians need to win at least six of the remaining games, to stake a claim for a spot in the playoffs.Also Read | Is Rohit Sharma playing today in MI vs SRH? Hardik Pandya shares latest update
Catch the live updates from IPL 202 with the complete IPL 2026 Schedul and the IPL 2026 Points Tabl. Also, know who are currently leading the charts in IPL 2026 Orange Ca and IPL 2026 Purple Ca.
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