MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Copland Road Capital Corporation Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units and Adopts Semi-Annual Financial Reporting

April 29, 2026 11:30 AM EDT | Source: Copland Road Capital Corporation

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 29, 2026) - Copland Road Capital Corporation (CSE: CRCC) (" Copland Road " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement financing (the " Offering ") of up to 2,000,000 units in the capital of the Company (" Units ") at a price of $0.13 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $260,000. Each Unit will consist of one (1) common share of the Company (a " Share ", and a Share comprising the Unit, a " Unit Share ") and one-half of one (1/2) common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant will be exercisable to purchase one additional Share (each, a " Warrant Share ") at an exercise price of $0.20 for a term of five(5) years from the date of issuance thereof.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for general corporate and working capital purposes, including payment of professional fees and the identification and evaluation of prospective business or investment opportunities.

The Unit Shares, Warrants and Warrant Shares issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a four-month hold period pursuant to securities laws in Canada. Any participation by insiders in the Offering will constitute a related party transaction under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 -Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (" MI 61-101 ") but is expected to be exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101.

The Offering is expected to close on May 5, 2026, or on such other date or dates in one or more tranches as may be determined by the Company. The closing of the Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the submission of all required forms to the Canadian Securities Exchange (" CSE ").

The securities of the Company have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " U.S. Securities Act ") or any U.S. state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an available exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the securities referenced in this press release, in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Semi-Annual Financial Reporting

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has elected to adopt semi-annual financial reporting in reliance on Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 - Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers (the " Blanket Order "). This news release is being filed pursuant to the Blanket Order.

The Blanket Order allows eligible venture issuers to voluntarily move from a quarterly to a semi-annual financial reporting framework. The Company's fiscal year ends on December 31. Under the provisions of the Blanket Order, the Company will be exempt from the requirements to file its three-month interim financial statements and associated management's discussion and analysis (" MD&A ") as it meets the eligibility criteria under the Blanket Order, which include being a venture issuer with annual revenues of less than $10 million and maintaining a clean 12-month continuous disclosure record. Accordingly, the Company will not be filing its interim financial statements for the three-month period ending March 31, 2026 and associated MD&A.

The Company will continue to file audited annual financial statements (due within 120 days of December 31,2026) and six-month interim financial reports (due within 60 days of June 30, 2026), and will continue to provide timely disclosure regarding material changes and facts in accordance with applicable securities laws.

About Copland Road

Copland Road Capital Corporation is an entrepreneurial Investment Company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange. The Company takes an active approach to generating value, providing growth-minded business founders with primary capital, expert advisory services and access to equity capital markets. The businesses we invest in benefit from our management team and board, composed of highly experienced institutional investors, successful founders, corporate executives, company directors, and legal and M&A advisors.