MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Ivanhoe Mines to Issue Q1 2026 Financial Results After Market Close on May 6 and Host a Conference Call for Investors on May 7, 2026

April 29, 2026 12:00 PM EDT | Source: Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 29, 2026) - Ivanhoe Mines (TSX: IVN) (OTCQX: IVPAF) will release its 2026 first quarter financial results after market close on Wednesday, May 6, 2026.

The company will hold an investor conference call to discuss the results on Thursday, May 7, at 10:30 a.m. Eastern time / 7:30 a.m. Pacific time. The conference call will conclude with a question-and-answer (Q&A) session. Media are invited to attend on a listen-only basis.

To view the webcast, use the link:



Audience phone numbers:

Local – Toronto +1 (416) 855-9085

Toll Free – North America +1 (800) 990-2777

Conference ID: 15066

An audio webcast recording of the conference call, together with supporting presentation slides, will be available on Ivanhoe Mines' website at .

After issuance, the condensed consolidated interim financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis will be available at and at .

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines is a Canadian mining company focused on advancing its three principal operations in Southern Africa; the Kamoa-Kakula Copper Complex in the DRC, the ultra-high-grade Kipushi zinc-copper-germanium-silver mine, also in the DRC; and the tier-one Platreef platinum-palladium-nickel-rhodium-gold-copper mine in South Africa.

Ivanhoe Mines is exploring for copper in its highly prospective, 54-100% owned exploration licences in the Western Forelands, covering an area over six times larger than the adjacent Kamoa-Kakula Copper Complex, including the high-grade discoveries in the Makoko District. Ivanhoe is also exploring for new sedimentary copper discoveries in new horizons including Angola, Kazakhstan, and Zambia.