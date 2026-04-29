MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) PowerAdSpy Introduces Ad Intelligence Tracking Across 9 Digital Platforms for US Marketers

April 29, 2026 1:00 PM EDT | Source: BrandingBuzz

Bangalore, India--(Newsfile Corp. - April 29, 2026) - PowerAdSpy announced ad intelligence tracking across nine digital platforms for marketers, media buyers, agencies, and business teams in the United States. The update is designed to help users review active and past ad examples, compare campaign patterns, and study how brands use different channels to reach buyers online.







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The tracking coverage includes Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Google, Google Display Network, Native, Reddit, Quora, and Pinterest. Through one research dashboard, users can search ads by keyword, advertiser, country, platform, ad type, and other filters. The aim is to give marketing teams a clearer way to look at competitor activity before planning new campaigns.

PowerAdSpy works as an ads spy database for digital advertising research. Its platform collects ad examples and organizes them with details that can support campaign planning, copy review, creative research, and funnel study. For U.S. marketers working across several channels, the new tracking support brings these research steps into a single place.

"Many marketers do not need more noise. They need a clear view of what is already running in their market," said Ashok Chavan, a PowerAdSpy spokesperson. "This update gives teams a simple way to review ad examples across several platforms, compare messages, and use that research while planning their own campaigns."

The company said the update is designed for teams that want to study creative direction, call-to-action language, landing page ideas, product angles, and audience signals. Users can look at image, video, text, and display ad examples and then review how different brands present offers in different ad spaces.

For Meta-related research, PowerAdSpy supports a meta ads spy workflow through Facebook and Instagram ad tracking. This can help users study ad copy, captions, page details, engagement signals, and placement trends across Meta-owned channels. Marketers can use this view when they need to compare how similar products or services are promoted on Facebook and Instagram.

The platform also supports Google Ads spy research for search and display activity. Users can review keyword-based ad examples, text ad patterns, and display placements linked to Google and the Google Display Network. This can help search marketers, ecommerce teams, and agencies see how competitors shape messages around buyer intent.

Beyond Meta and Google, PowerAdSpy adds research coverage for YouTube, Native, Reddit, Quora, and Pinterest. These channels often show different user behavior, content style, and purchase intent. By tracking these sources together, the platform helps marketers compare how brands adjust their message for video, content discovery, discussion forums, question-based searches, and visual search.

The update is also intended to reduce the time teams spend moving between separate tools and public ad libraries. A media buyer can use the ads spy dashboard to review multiple ad formats before building a campaign brief. A copywriter can check how headlines, captions, and calls to action are written in a given niche. An agency team can collect examples for client planning and reporting.

PowerAdSpy said its database includes ad examples from multiple countries, with filtering options that can support local and national research. For U.S. marketers, this means a team can review domestic ad activity while also checking how a product category is being promoted in other markets.

The platform is built for users who need practical research rather than broad reports. Filters, saved searches, and ad details are designed to help users move from discovery to planning. The company said users can apply the research to campaign briefs, creative testing plans, audience research, and competitor review documents.

As ad costs and competition change across digital channels, many teams are looking for more structured ways to understand the ad market before spending budget. PowerAdSpy's 9-platform tracking update gives marketers an organized method to review what brands are running across common digital ad spaces.

About PowerAdSpy

PowerAdSpy is an ad intelligence and competitor ad research platform for advertisers, media buyers, agencies, publishers, copywriters, and business teams. The company provides access to a searchable database of social, search, display, native, and community-based ads. Its tools include ads spy, meta ads spy, and google ads spy research views for common campaign planning needs. Users can review ad examples by platform, keyword, location, and other filters to support marketing research and campaign planning.