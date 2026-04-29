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Sarah Olive

Sarah Olive


2026-04-29 03:07:25
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Senior Lecturer in Literature, Aston University
Profile Articles Activity

I am a Senior Lecturer in English Literature, with an international reputation for working on English in Education. I am also an Honorary Senior Research Fellow in the School of Education, Bangor University, Wales. I am the Lead Editor of the peer-review journal Jeunesse: young people, texts, cultures.

I completed a PhD on Shakespeare in Education (Birmingham), after an M.Phil in Education (Cambridge) and a 1st class B.A. English (Adelaide).

Experience
  • –present Senior Lecturer in Literature, Aston University
Education
  • 2011 University of Birmingham, PhD English

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The Conversation

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