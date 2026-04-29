Sarah Olive
- Senior Lecturer in Literature, Aston University
I am a Senior Lecturer in English Literature, with an international reputation for working on English in Education. I am also an Honorary Senior Research Fellow in the School of Education, Bangor University, Wales. I am the Lead Editor of the peer-review journal Jeunesse: young people, texts, cultures.
I completed a PhD on Shakespeare in Education (Birmingham), after an M.Phil in Education (Cambridge) and a 1st class B.A. English (Adelaide).Experience
- –present Senior Lecturer in Literature, Aston University
- 2011 University of Birmingham, PhD English
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