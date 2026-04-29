Sam D. Hayes

Assistant professor of politics and policy, Simmons University

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Sam Hayes is an assistant professor in the department of politics and policy at Simmons University. He completed undergraduate degrees in political science and journalism at the University of Massachusetts Amherst and earned his PhD in political science at Boston College. During and following graduate school, Sam also taught at Wheaton College and Colby College, with classes on law, politics, voting rights and political geography. These courses used small class sizes and interactive methods to combine philosophic inquiry with practical applications. Sam studies American government and public law with research on the U.S. federal courts, electoral institutions, state and local politics, and political geography. Sam enjoys hiking, cycling, and spending time with family and friends, especially his wife Deidre and their daughter Lucy.

–present Visiting Assistant Professor of Political Science and Public Policy and Law, Trinity College

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