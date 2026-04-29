Astronomer Named Possible Life Origins

The moons of Saturn and Jupiter, Enceladus and Europa, could become some of the most promising locations for life within our Solar System, AzerNEWS reports.

“The moons Enceladus and Europa are among the most likely places where extraterrestrial life might have emerged,” the scientist noted.

According to Nazarov, both celestial bodies contain vast reservoirs of water hidden beneath ice crusts that are several kilometers thick. Beneath these frozen layers lie subsurface oceans, which scientists believe could provide conditions similar to those on early Earth. In addition, essential chemical elements required for the formation of life have already been detected there.

What makes these moons especially intriguing is the presence of possible hydrothermal activity on their ocean floors - similar to deep-sea vents on Earth, where life thrives without sunlight. Future missions, such as Europa Clipper, aim to study these environments more closely and may bring us closer to answering one of humanity's biggest questions: are we alone in the universe?