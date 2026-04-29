War Update: 54 Combat Engagements On Frontline Since Morning

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

"Since the beginning of the day, the aggressor has attacked Defense Forces positions 54 times," the statement said.

According to the General Staff, artillery shelling of border areas continues. In the Sumy region, the settlements of Korenok, Rohizne, Bachivsk, Volfyne, Iskryskivshchyna, Tovstodubove, Stara Huta, Prohres, and Mishutyne were hit, while in the Chernihiv region the village of Khrinivka came under fire.

Military intelligence conducts series of raids, clears Russian positions in Zaporizhzhia region

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 37 shellings of populated areas and Ukrainian positions, two of them using multiple launch rocket systems. Two combat engagements took place there.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna direction, the enemy launched five assaults near the settlements of Starytsia, Vovchanski Khutory, Okhrimivka, and Krasne Pershe. One clash is still ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy did not conduct active operations.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled two assaults toward Drobysheve and Lyman.

In the Sloviansk direction, Ukrainian troops repelled one attempt by the invaders to advance toward Rai-Oleksandrivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked once near Nykyforivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, Russian forces carried out 13 attacks near Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia, Illinivka, Rusyn Yar, and Stepanivka. Three engagements are ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the start of the day, Russian forces have attempted 17 times to push Ukrainian troops from their positions near Novopavlivka, Bilytske, Dorozhne, and in the areas of Rodynske, Novooleksandrivka, Pokrovsk, Hryshyne, Kotlyne, Udachne, Muravka, and Novopidhrodne. One clash is still underway.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked once toward Oleksandrohrad.

In the Huliaipole direction, Ukrainian forces repelled nine attacks near Pryluky, Olenokostiantynivka, Huliaipole, and toward Sviatopetrivka, Tsvitkove, and Charivne. The enemy also launched airstrikes near Zirnytsia, Barvinivka, Vozdvyzhivka, Liubytske, Huliaipilske, Dolynka, and Charivne. Two clashes are ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy carried out one attack toward Novoandriivka and launched airstrikes near Tavriiske and Orikhiv.

In the Prydniprovske direction, Ukrainian forces successfully repelled two assaults near the Antonivskyi Bridge and Bilogrudyi Island.

No significant changes have been recorded in other directions. No enemy attempts to advance have been observed.

Intercepted call reveals Russian commanders threatening troops over refusal to attack

As previously reported, on April 28 there were 189 combat engagements between Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian invaders.