Drones Strike Two Helicopters In Russia's Voronezh Region
“The USF 'birds' tracked down and struck two enemy helicopters, a Mi-28 and a Mi-17, in the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation, 150 km from the front line,” Brovdi noted.
According to him, Ukrainian drones attacked a field airstrip located more than 150 km behind enemy lines, where four Mi-28 and Mi-17 helicopters were undergoing refueling and pre-flight inspections.
Brovdi reported that the strikes were carried out by pilots from combined crews of the 429th Separate Brigade“Achilles” and the 43rd Separate Artillery Brigade, in a joint operation with Special Operations Center“A” on April 29 in the Voronezh region.
"The strikes were delivered to the rear central part of the engine compartment, avoiding the main rotor blades.Read also: Russian drone strikes village in Kharkiv region, leaving three injured
As a result of the strike, at least one helicopter maintenance specialist was killed," Brovdi noted.
As reported by Ukrinform, on April 28 and during the night of April 29, the Ukrainian Armed Forces struck a number of Russian military targets, including in the Kursk region and in territories temporarily occupied by the enemy.
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