Russian Drones Injure Seven People In Kherson In One Day, Including Two Hospital Workers
According to the investigation, on April 29, the Russian army shelled settlements in the Kherson region with artillery, multiple launch rocket systems, and mortars, and attacked with drones.
As of 5:30 p.m., seven people were reported to have been injured as a result of the Russian aggression. All of them are residents of Kherson who were caught in the strike zone of enemy drones. Among the victims are two hospital employees-a physician and a nurse.Read also: Enemy attempts to expand“kill zone” in Kherson sector using aircraft-type drones, says Voloshyn
In addition, private homes, a store, and vehicles were damaged.
A pre-trial investigation has been launched into the commission of war crimes.
As reported by Ukrinform, a 41-year-old doctor and a 66-year-old medical worker were injured at around 8:00 a.m. as a result of an enemy drone attack on a taxi in Kherson.
Photo: OP
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