Russian Drones Injure Seven People In Kherson In One Day, Including Two Hospital Workers

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, according to Ukrinform.

According to the investigation, on April 29, the Russian army shelled settlements in the Kherson region with artillery, multiple launch rocket systems, and mortars, and attacked with drones.

As of 5:30 p.m., seven people were reported to have been injured as a result of the Russian aggression. All of them are residents of Kherson who were caught in the strike zone of enemy drones. Among the victims are two hospital employees-a physician and a nurse.

Enemy attempts to expand“kill zone” insector using aircraft-type drones, says Voloshyn

In addition, private homes, a store, and vehicles were damaged.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched into the commission of war crimes.

As reported by Ukrinform, a 41-year-old doctor and a 66-year-old medical worker were injured at around 8:00 a.m. as a result of an enemy drone attack on a taxi in Kherson.

Photo: OP