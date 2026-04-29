Carin Leon De Sonora Para El Mundo Tour 2026: Discounted Tickets + Promo Code At Capitalcitytickets

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"¡Que siga la fiesta!"Score discounted Carin Leon 2026 tickets for De Sonora Para El Mundo Tour at CapitalCityTickets! The Mexican superstar brings corridos, anthems, and high-energy performances with hits like“Primera Cita,”“El Tóxico,” and“Según Quién.” Enjoy the best selection of affordable lawn, reserved, floor, and VIP seats across North America. Use promo code CITY10 at checkout for instant savings and 100% buyer guarantee.

Mexican superstar Carin Leon is taking De Sonora Para El Mundo Tour 2026 across North America, delivering his signature blend of regional Mexican music, corridos, and anthemic live performances. With massive hits like“Primera Cita,”“El Tóxico,”“Según Quién,” and new music, this tour promises unforgettable nights full of energy and emotion. Don't pay full price - score discounted Carin Leon tickets with the best selection at CapitalCityTickets.

Why Buy Discounted Carin Leon Tickets at CapitalCityTickets?

CapitalCityTickets offers one of the widest inventories of discounted Carin Leon 2026 tickets on the resale market, including lawn, reserved, floor, and VIP options at prices often below face value. Use promo code CITY10 (or CHEAP ) at checkout for instant extra savings. Every order includes a 100% buyer guarantee, secure checkout, and fast delivery.

Pro Tip: Texas dates and arena shows sell out fast. Last-minute deals can appear closer to show dates.

2026 De Sonora Para El Mundo Tour Dates (Updated April 2026)

Here are key announced North American dates. Check CapitalCityTickets for real-time pricing and full availability.



May 20–21, 2026 - Payne Arena, Hidalgo, TX (2 nights)

May 22, 2026 - Sames Auto Arena, Laredo, TX

May 24, 2026 - Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, TX

May 28, 2026 - T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, MO

May 29, 2026 - BOK Center, Tulsa, OK

May 30, 2026 - American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

May 31, 2026 - Toyota Center, Houston, TX

June 5, 2026 - Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

June 6, 2026 - Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, CT

June 7, 2026 - Prudential Center, Newark, NJ

June 11, 2026 - Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN

June 12, 2026 - Gas South Arena, Duluth, GA

June 13, 2026 - PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC

June 18, 2026 - Allstate Arena, Rosemont, IL

June 20, 2026 - Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

June 26, 2026 - Kia Center, Orlando, FL

July 2, 2026 - CFG Bank Arena, Baltimore, MD

September 4–6 & 10–13, 2026 - Las Vegas Sphere, Las Vegas, NV (multiple nights)

September 18, 2026 - SAP Center, San Jose, CA

September 20, 2026 - BMO Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

September 24, 2026 - Pechanga Arena, San Diego, CA

October 1, 2026 - Ball Arena, Denver, CO

October 2, 2026 - Delta Center, Salt Lake City, UT October 9, 2026 - Moda Center, Portland, OR

Additional dates in Mexico and more U.S./Canada stops expected.

How to Get Discounted Carin Leon 2026 Tickets

Visit CapitalCityTickets and search“Carin Leon”.Browse dates and seating charts for the best prices.Enter promo codeat checkout.Secure your tickets with 100% buyer protection.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Are Carin Leon 2026 tickets on sale now? Yes - tickets for De Sonora Para El Mundo Tour are available now on resale sites like CapitalCityTickets.

What is the cheapest way to buy Carin Leon tickets? Shop resale early, compare prices, target upper-level seats, and apply promo code CITY10 for extra savings.

Is CapitalCityTickets legit? Yes - they provide a 100% buyer guarantee, secure checkout, and reliable delivery for all dates.

Does the tour include Las Vegas Sphere shows? Yes - multiple nights at the Sphere in September 2026.

Will more dates be added? Highly likely. Check carinleon or CapitalCityTickets regularly for updates.

What should I expect at a Carin Leon concert? High-energy corridos, emotional ballads, crowd sing-alongs, and one of the most passionate live experiences in Latin music today.

¡No te pierdas el tour del año! Head to CapitalCityTickets today, use promo code CITY10, and grab your discounted Carin Leon tickets for De Sonora Para El Mundo Tour 2026. ¡Que siga la fiesta!