Australia Property And Tourism Analysis: Lifestyle Migration And Short-Stay Demand Drive Growth

BRISBANE, QLD - 29 APRIL, 2026 - Australia's property and tourism landscapes are undergoing a significant recalibration. A new sector report released today highlights a dual surge in domestic travel and high-end residential redevelopment as the primary drivers of economic activity.

Shifts in Tourist Behaviours

Recent shifts in Australian consumer behaviour are redrawing the map for the property and tourism sectors. According to recent data from Tourism Research Australia (TRA) and national building approval trends, the combination of“lifestyle migration” and a tightening construction market has created a surge in demand for high-end, localised experiences and sustainable residential renewals.

Despite broader economic cooling, this intersection of luxury staycations and the modernisation of urban housing creates a unique pocket of resilience in the Australian market.

Luxury Travel Goes Boutique

Data from recent tourism occupancy trends suggests that the Sunshine State remains the primary beneficiary of domestic travel spend. However, the traveller profile is changing. There is a measurable pivot away from high-rise hotels toward low-impact, high-privacy stays.

That trend is particularly evident in the surge in searches for boutique accommodations in places like Noosa, where travellers prioritise unique interior designs and proximity to nature over traditional resort amenities.

Securing Assets in a Tight Market

The rush toward these lifestyle hubs has made the buying process significantly more competitive. With properties in Queensland moving faster than the national average, many investors and families are moving away from traditional search methods. Industry experts have noted a sharp increase in the use of a buyer's agent in Queensland to navigate low inventory. These professionals are increasingly essential for accessing off-market opportunities that never hit the major listing sites, ensuring buyers can secure premium coastal land before it is snapped up by developers.

The Professionalisation of the Side Hustle

As the short-term rental market matures, the barrier to entry for investors has risen. With platforms like Airbnb and Stayz implementing stricter quality tiers, the“DIY” look is being phased out.

Industry analysts note that property owners are now investing heavily in the“unboxing experience” of a rental. The adoption of a coordinated Airbnb furniture package has become a go-to strategy for owners looking to achieve Superhost status quickly, ensuring the interior aesthetic matches the high expectations of the modern domestic tourist.

Rebuilding for a New Market

While tourism booms, the residential sector is seeing a shift in how owners view their primary assets. In coastal and urban hubs where land is at a premium, a renovation often isn't enough to meet the expectations of a high-end traveller or modern family. This has led to a noticeable spike in property owners opting for a knockdown and rebuild to maximise land value.

Instead of struggling with the constraints of an ageing layout, owners are starting fresh to build properties that serve a dual purpose: a high-spec forever home that can also function as a top-tier luxury rental.

In markets where vacant land is a relic of the past, this strategy allows owners to stay in coveted postcodes while delivering the energy efficiency and modern floor plans that both the RBA and savvy travellers now demand. It's no longer just about a place to live; it's also about creating an asset that can compete in a sophisticated global market.

Looking Ahead

As Australia navigates the current fiscal year, the appetite for quality-in both where people live and stay during the holidays-remains the dominant market force. From the professionalisation of holiday rentals to the structural evolution of the family home, the focus has shifted firmly toward long-term value and high-end execution.