Family Support Matters: Summer Series For Loved Ones Affected By Addiction

MENAFN - Market Press Release) April 28, 2026 10:55 am - Addiction doesn't just impact the individual - it affects entire families. The emotional toll, uncertainty, and stress can leave loved ones feeling overwhelmed and unsure of where to turn for support.

That's why having a safe space to learn, connect, and grow is so important.

Learn to Live Clinical Services is offering a Family Support Group Summer Series, designed specifically for those who have a loved one struggling with substance use or mental health challenges. These sessions take place every Monday throughout the summer, providing consistent and accessible support for families in the community.

Why Family Support Is So Important

When someone is navigating addiction or mental health challenges, family members often carry a heavy emotional burden. Many are searching for answers, guidance, and reassurance - but may not know where to begin.

Support groups provide an opportunity to:

Learn more about addiction and recovery

Gain healthy communication strategies

Connect with others facing similar situations

Reduce feelings of isolation

Build confidence in supporting a loved one

Being surrounded by others who understand can make a significant difference.

A Consistent Space for Growth and Connection

The Summer Series offers more than just information - it creates a structured, welcoming environment where families can return each week for continued support.

Consistency is key. Having a recurring weekly group allows participants to build relationships, track progress, and feel less alone in their journey.

Whether someone is new to this experience or has been supporting a loved one for years, there is value in ongoing connection and education.

Supporting the Whole Recovery Journey

Recovery is not just about the individual - it's about creating a stronger, healthier support system around them.

Programs like this reflect a commitment to treating the bigger picture. When families are supported, individuals in recovery are often better positioned for long-term success.

If you or someone you know could benefit from guidance, connection, and support, this Summer Series is a meaningful place to start.

Learn more about available services and support options here:

@LearnToLiveCS