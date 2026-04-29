Plastifab/LEED Plastics Launches Online RFQ For USA Made Parts

MENAFN - Market Press Release) April 29, 2026 12:01 am - PlastiFab/LEED Plastics has launched an online RFQ system, giving engineers and procurement teams a faster path to custom U.S.-made plastic parts. Submit CAD files, specs, and timelines in one place at plastifabonline - no back-and-forth required

LA VERNE, CA - As U.S. manufacturers face continued pressure to shorten supply chains and reduce dependence on overseas production, PlastiFab/LEED Plastics is making it easier to source custom plastic components from a domestic fabricator with a proven track record.

The La Verne, California-based precision plastic fabricator/distributor has launched a new website and online Request for Quote (RFQ) system at plastifabonline, providing engineers and procurement teams with a direct line to U.S.-made plastic parts, eliminating the delays and uncertainty associated with offshore sourcing.

"Manufacturers today need faster access to reliable partners," said Rick Donnelly III, General Manager of PlastiFab/LEED Plastics. "By launching our online RFQ platform, we're making it easier for companies across a wide range of industries to connect with us, get answers quickly, and keep their projects moving forward."

The new RFQ system enables production teams to submit CAD files, material specifications, tolerances, and delivery timelines in one place, reducing back-and-forth communication and accelerating the turnaround of custom parts and assemblies. For procurement teams under pressure to qualify domestic suppliers quickly, the platform removes a significant friction point from the sourcing process.

PlastiFab serves clients across aerospace, defense, and commercial manufacturing, and has built a notable presence in the music industry - fabricating custom plastic components for musical instrument production and manufacturing equipment. From guitar hardware and fret components to production tooling used on the factory floor, PlastiFab works directly from customer-supplied CAD files to deliver parts that meet the dimensional and material requirements of instrument manufacturers.

All fabrication - CNC routing, precision plastic machining, custom assembly, and material sourcing - is performed at the company's La Verne facility.

With domestic supply chain resilience now a priority across industries, having a certified U.S. fabricator/distributor that can respond quickly to production needs carries real operational value. PlastiFab holds AS9100D and ISO 9001:2015 certifications, meeting the quality and traceability standards required by aerospace and defense programs.

Since 1977, PlastiFab/LEED Plastics has supplied plastic components and assemblies to manufacturers who need reliable domestic production - on spec and on time.

Companies ready to source U.S.-made plastic components can submit a quote request at plastifabonline.

About PlastiFab/LEED Plastics PlastiFab/LEED Plastics is a precision plastic fabricator/distributor and CNC machining specialist based in La Verne, California. AS9100D and ISO 9001:2015 certified, the company has served aerospace, defense, commercial, and specialty manufacturers since 1977. Services include custom plastic fabrication, CNC routing, assembly, and engineering plastics distribution.

Contact: PlastiFab/LEED Plastics 1425 Palomares Ave., La Verne, CA 91750 (909) 596-1927 | (800) 842-4593 |