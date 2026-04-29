Kangaroo Training Institute Enhances Worker Safety With Enter And Work In Confined Spaces Training.

MENAFN - Market Press Release) April 29, 2026 12:01 am - Kangaroo Training Institute delivers nationally accredited enter and work in confined spaces training and AS/ANZ ISO 9606-1 certification, ensuring Australian workers are job-ready and compliant in 2026.

Kangaroo Training Institute continues its commitment to supporting workplace safety and professional development across Australia with nationally accredited enter and work in confined spaces training and AS/ANZ ISO 9606-1 welding certification. As industries face stricter safety standards in 2026, the institute is equipping workers with the skills necessary to meet these evolving demands.

Enter and work in confined spaces training is a critical qualification for workers in sectors such as construction, mining, energy, and utilities, where confined space work is common. This training ensures that workers are prepared for the specific challenges posed by confined spaces, including low oxygen levels, toxic gases, and restricted escape routes. By covering critical areas such as hazard identification, atmospheric monitoring, and emergency procedures, Kangaroo Training Institute's program helps prevent workplace accidents and supports compliance with Australian WHS regulations.

In addition to safety training, Kangaroo Training Institute offers welding certification aligned with AS/ANZ ISO 9606-1, an internationally recognised standard for welding competency. This certification validates the skills of welders, ensuring that they meet the high safety and quality standards required in industries such as construction, shipbuilding, mining, and energy. Certification under AS/ANZ ISO 9606-1 increases the employability of welders and boosts confidence in their ability to perform complex tasks in high-risk environments.

Kangaroo Training Institute delivers these courses under the RII – Resources and Infrastructure Industry Training Package, including the following nationally recognised units:

.RIIWHS204E – Work Safely at Heights

.RIIWHS202E – Enter and Work in Confined Spaces

.MSMWHS217 – Gas Test Atmosphere

Known for its best and fast quality service, Kangaroo Training Institute has earned an outstanding reputation, supported by 5-STAR Google reviews. The institute's dedication to student success is reflected in the positive feedback and consistently high ratings from learners across industries.

In addition to providing top-notch training, Kangaroo Training Institute offers 24*7 online support via phone, live chat, and email, ensuring students have access to assistance whenever they need it.

About Kangaroo Training Institute Brisbane

Kangaroo Training Institute is a Registered Training Organisation (RTO No. 45142) accredited to deliver NATIONALLY ACCREDITED training and assessment competencies. Based in Brisbane, the institute provides training for construction, manufacturing, defence, shipbuilding, oil & gas, transport, energy, and mining industries, offering flexible training solutions and refresher courses to meet industry demands.