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Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action On Behalf Of POET Technologies, Inc. Investors


2026-04-29 02:46:34
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises POET Technologies, Inc., (“POET Technologies” or the "Company") (NASDAQ: POET) investors of a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities between April 1, 2026 and April 27, 2026, inclusive (the“Class Period”). POET Technologies investors have until June 23, 2026 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email:..., to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via . The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors' options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

On April 27, 2026, Investing published an article entitled“POET Technologies stock tumbles after losing Marvell orders.” The article reported that POET stock fell“after the company disclosed the cancellation of all purchase orders from Celestial AI, now owned by Marvell Semiconductor Inc. Marvell provided written notice on April 23, 2026, canceling all purchase orders, including those for initial production units first announced by POET in a press release on April 25, 2023. Marvell cited the company's disclosures of information related to the purchase orders and shipping details as violations of confidentiality obligations.” On this news, POET's stock price fell $7.15 per share, or 47.35%, to close at $7.95 per share on April 27, 2026.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm's founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.
Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar
...
310-692-8883

Attorney Advertising


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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