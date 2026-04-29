Aramex Completes AED 815 Million Debt Refinancing, Redomiciling Loans To UAE With Competitive Terms

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Sustainability-linked facility replaces USD and GBP loans in each country with competitively priced UAE-domiciled financing, backed by international and local banks

Reflects confidence in Aramex's credit profile and reinforces the Group's ESG commitments and balance sheet efficiency

Dubai, UAE, April 2026: Aramex, a leading global provider of comprehensive logistics and transportation solutions, has announced the successful completion of AED 815 million debt refinancing. The transaction consolidates existing USD and GBP-denominated loans into a single UAE-domiciled facility, arranged through a syndication of international and local banks at highly competitive pricing.

The refinancing secures extremely competitive commercial terms, delivering a meaningful financial benefit to the Aramex Group. By consolidating previously dispersed USD and GBP obligations into a single UAE-based facility, the transaction simplifies the Group's debt structure and aligns its financing footprint with its core operational base in the region.

Lubna Shebli, Acting Chief Financial Officer, Aramex, said,“This transaction is a strong reflection of the confidence that both international and local banks have in Aramex's credit profile and strategic direction. The refinancing of our debt to the UAE not only strengthens our balance sheet positioning within the country but also unlocks meaningful cost efficiencies that will benefit the Group over the medium and long term.”

Structured as a sustainability-linked instrument, the facility directly complements Aramex's broader ESG strategy and long-term commitments.

The design of the financing ties its terms to the company's sustainability performance, embedding accountability in its capital structure and signaling to stakeholders the Group's continued prioritization of responsible business practices.

The transaction marks a further step in Aramex's ongoing efforts to optimise its financial position and pursue sustainable growth across its global network.

About Aramex:

Founded in 1982, Aramex has emerged as a global leader in logistics and transportation, renowned for its innovative services tailored to businesses and consumers. As a listed company on the Dubai Financial Market (since 2005) and headquartered in the UAE, our strategic location facilitates extensive customer reach worldwide, bridging the gap between East and West.

With operations in 600+ cities across 70 countries, Aramex employs over 16,000 professionals. Our success is attributed to four distinct business products that provide scalable, diversified, and end-to-end services for customers. These products are:

Domestic Express Freight Forwarding Logistics & Supply Chain Solutions

International Express, encompassing Aramex's Parcel Forwarding Business (Shop & Ship and MyUS).

Sustainability is at the core of our vision and mission. To build a truly sustainable business, we leverage our core competencies to make a positive impact as responsible members of the communities we serve. Through partnerships with local and international organizations, we strive to expand our reach and benefit more individuals through targeted programs and initiatives. To address environmental concerns and combat climate change, we are aiming for Carbon-Neutrality by 2030 and Net-Zero emissions by 2050.