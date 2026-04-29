E-Commerce Business Jumps By 20 Per Cent In The UAE Since February, 2026

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Reputed E-Commerce Distributor such as Blue Ocean Global Group have been working closely with E-Commerce platforms to ensure steady supply of consumer goods during challenging times

News Highlights: The UAE's E-Commerce market is expected to grow by 12.9 percent annually, reaching US$34.63 billion in 2025; By the end of 2029, the ecommerce market is projected to expand from its 2024 value of US$30.67 billion to approximately US$51.14 billion; By the end of 2026, the number of digital commerce users in the UAE is expected to see strong growth, with projections indicating roughly 7.82 million users; The UAE aims to be 75 percent cashless by 2026, boosting online payment usage; More than one-third of UAE consumers shop on their smartphones at least weekly, with mobile retail sales projected to reach US$4.6 billion.

E-Commerce business jumped by 20 per cent since February this year, as most consumers maintained work from home and study from home to ensure public safety.

The uncertainty that followed since February, has resulted in lower traffic on the roads, but an increase in home delivery of essentials as most families prefer ordering from home.

Data from Redseer Consulting shows food and beverage delivery has increased sharply by 18 percent since February this year. Beauty and personal care is up 15 percent, fashion up 14 percent and long-shelf grocery (food and household products) by 11 percent.

“This sudden jump in E-Commerce is possible due to the readiness of the E-Commerce eco-system in the UAE – the most advanced for digital economy in the Middle East – and we are all proud of all the players in the eco-system, including E-Commerce distributors like ourselves, the importers who had large inventory to meet the rising demand, the delivery bikers and vehicles who ensured timely deliveries of the essentials to the customers,” Shahzad Ahmed, Chairman of Blue Ocean Global Group, says.

“Most consumers do not realize that it is the delivery boys who have been active throughout the recent weeks to ensure that the products are delivered to customers on time – amid uncertainty. It is important to reflect on their courage, while the rest of us were largely confined to the comfort of home.

“Thanks to the UAE's dynamic leadership and we all are proud of the UAE, the government and the people for ensuring utmost safety during challenging times,” he adds.

The UAE's E-Commerce market grew nearly by 12.9 percent annually, reaching US$34.63 billion in 2025, according to a report by Research and Markets, a global market intelligence provider.

“The ecommerce market in the region has experienced robust growth during 2020-2024, achieving a CAGR of 10.1 percent. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 10.2 percent from 2025 to 2029. By the end of 2029, the ecommerce market is projected to expand from its 2024 value of US$30.67 billion to approximately US$51.14 billion,” Research and Market report said.

Smartphone usage boosts E-Commerce adoption worldwide. The number of smartphone users in the UAE is increasing fast. By 2026, the number of digital commerce users in the UAE is expected to see strong growth, with projections indicating roughly 7.82 million users, according to data from Statista. Online shopping adoption is high, with over 96 percent internet penetration and approximately 46.7 percent of the population expected to be active e-commerce users.

The UAE domestic appliance market, valued at approximately US$1.79 billion in 2025, is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.54 percent to reach US$2.34 billion by 2031, according to a report by Mordor Intelligence. Driven by rising disposable income, urban development, and a preference for smart, energy-efficient, and premium products, the market is highly competitive with strong growth in both major and small appliance segments, it said.

Rahul Chandra, General Manager of Stanley Black & Decker, says,“The UAE's digital-first consumers are accelerating the shift toward a truly omnichannel retail landscape. Blue Ocean Global Group has emerged as a forward-looking distribution partner, uniquely capable of connecting needs of a consumer from Modern Retail with leading marketplaces such as Noon and Amazon, alongside pure-play and quick commerce platforms. Their analytics-led approach brings deep visibility into demand, enabling smarter planning, stronger availability, and a consistently elevated customer experience across every channel.”

The UAE aims to be 75 percent cashless by 2026, boosting online payment usage. More than one-third of UAE consumers shop on their smartphones at least weekly, with mobile retail sales projected to reach US$4.6 billion as per Dubai Chamber Retail.

Mr. Ankit Soni – Head of Ecommerce & Media, Godrej Middle East, says,“We have seen a sharp surge in online demand in recent weeks. Despite this, we have been able to maintain strong product availability and seamless fulfilment, backed by inventory planning and an efficient supply chain. Our partnership with Blue Ocean has been critical in this journey. Their strong e-commerce expertise has enabled us to respond swiftly and consistently meet evolving consumer expectations”

Godrej is a household name in South Asia and has a great loyal customer base in the Middle East. With our ecommerce channel partners in distribution and sales, we are currently expanding our customer base in the Middle East.

Blue Ocean Global Group is a leading e-commerce distribution partner across the UAE and Saudi Arabia, specializing in the Electronics and FMCG sector. The company delivers end-to-end solutions across e-commerce marketing, quick commerce dark stores, performance management, data analytics, and demand forecasting, enabling brands to scale efficiently on digital platforms.

With state-of-the-art warehousing and robust logistics capabilities, Blue Ocean Global Group ensures seamless fulfillment and consistent product availability across leading e-commerce and Q-Commerce channels. Its integrated approach enhances the customer journey from product discovery to last-mile delivery driving visibility, conversion, and sustained growth for both international and regional brands across the UAE and Saudi Arabia Markets.

The strength of the Blue Ocean Global Group lies in the dynamic team, the data analytics, quick call-to-market action, and to ensure seamless brand onboarding, optimal visibility, and measurable sales growth across major e-commerce and q-commerce platforms.

It's well-equipped and team is dedicated to deliver our capabilities including more than 500 Stock Keeping Units (SKUs) across 25+ leading brands listed with top online retailers. It has expertise in competitive benchmarking, and performance marketing, proven success in delivering sustained sales growth and category leadership for partner brands.

Blue Ocean Global Group has witnessed consistent strong growth for the last four years, backed by strong partnerships with global and regional Electronics and FMCG brands. Blue Ocean Global Group has over the last few years strengthened its supply chain management to make the Business-to-Business more agile and ready for faster delivery of products that helped its transition to the digital-focused distribution.

Blue Ocean Global Group's E-Commerce distribution solutions are tailored to address the varied needs of today's young generation who need products delivered within the shortest possible time and at times where convivence matters. Through an extensive network of channel partners, Blue Ocean Global ensures the seamless integration of globally recognized brands and products range.

About Blue Ocean Global Group:

Blue Ocean Global Group is a Dubai-based diversified business conglomerate with a strong presence in the Middle East, and Africa. Our core expertise lies in the ecommerce distribution and marketing of small domestic appliances, telecom products, lifestyle accessories, and FMCG goods. Through our various business verticals, including e-commerce, business-to-business and regional distribution, we cater to the diverse needs of our customers.

At Blue Ocean Global Group and its affiliate companies, we handle distribution sales, marketing, warehousing, and after-sales services. Our strong connections within the market and solid trade relationships enable us to effectively meet the growing demands of the region.

We have secured distribution rights for several well-known brands in the Middle East region, such as Gigaset, Black + Decker, Tata Godrej, Rasasi, Double A and many more.

Since our establishment, we have consistently achieved year-over-year growth. Our professional team, equipped with extensive regional experience, manages the group. We are proud to be partnered with some of the world's leading brands, allowing us to offer a diverse and wide-ranging product portfolio.