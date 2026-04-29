Vasu Shroff: The Quiet Builder Of Dubai's Indian Community

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The passing of Vasu Shroff in the early hours of Sunday at the age of 85 closes a defining chapter in the story of the Indian diaspora in the UAE.

A pioneering entrepreneur, philanthropist and institution-builder, Shroff was widely regarded as a doyen of the Indian community in the Emirates - a distinction earned over more than six decades of service to business and society.

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As chairman of the Regal Group, he helped shape Dubai's retail and distribution landscape during the emirate's formative commercial years. Yet it was his community leadership, quiet generosity and institution-building spirit that secured him a lasting place in the collective memory of generations of expatriates who made the UAE their home. He combined enterprise with generosity and believed deeply that business success carried a responsibility to uplift society.

Shroff belonged to the earliest wave of Indian entrepreneurs who arrived when Dubai was still a modest trading port. Like many of his contemporaries, including the late Dr Ram Buxani, he built his business from the ground up. Unlike most, he simultaneously helped build the social and institutional infrastructure that allowed the Indian community to take root with confidence and dignity in a foreign land.

Barely a year after arriving in the UAE in 1961, he became one of the key figures involved in establishing The Indian High School. At the time, the school operated from a small apartment in Bur Dubai's Al Shirawi building with just nine students. Shroff served as an honorary teacher, teaching Hindi and physical education - a gesture that reflected both urgency and commitment in a young expatriate community still finding its footing.

From those modest beginnings, the institution has grown into one of the Gulf's largest educational networks, today educating more than 16,000 students across three campuses, many at affordable fees for middle-income families. That transformation remains one of the most enduring symbols of the community-building vision he helped shape.

His contributions extended across other essential pillars of expatriate life. He supported the development of the Hindu temple complex in Jebel Ali, helped establish cremation facilities that ensured dignity in final rites for Hindu residents far from their homeland, and played a key role in strengthening India Club Dubai, one of the oldest cultural anchors of the Indian community in the UAE.

Those who worked with him often said he preferred to serve quietly, without publicity --- a self-effacing persona. He supported educational initiatives, welfare programmes and individuals in need both in the UAE and in India, guided by a belief that business success carried an obligation to strengthen society.

Tributes from across the business community reflected the depth of his influence and affection he inspired.

Faizal Kottikollon, chairman of KEF Holdings and co-chairman of the UAE-India Business Council UAE Chapter, said:“He belonged to the generation that laid the foundation for today's vibrant Indian commercial community in the UAE. His passing leaves a void that will be difficult to fill.”

Siddharth Balachandran, chairman of the Indian Business and Professional Council Dubai, said:“The passing of Dada Vasu Shroff marks the end of an era for the Indian community in the UAE. His life embodied integrity, compassion and service. He was a revered leader and moral compass for generations, but to many of us he was also a friend and elder whose presence brought reassurance and guidance.”

Paras Shahdadpuri, chairman of Nikai Group, said:“He represented a generation of pioneers who arrived with conviction and helped shape the foundations of modern Dubai through enterprise, integrity and perseverance. His legacy is defined not only by business success but by humility, character and commitment to community.”

Tariq Chauhan, co-founder and vice-chairman of EFS Facilities Services Group, said:“Vasuji was a towering community leader and someone people turned to in moments of need - for advice, arbitration or support. My association with him spans three decades. I will always remember his warmth, generosity and his presence at every important moment of our lives.”

Ajay Rajendran, chairman of Meraki Group, said for generations of expatriates who built their futures in the UAE,“Vasuji will be remembered not simply as a successful businessman, but as one of the quiet architects of the Indian diaspora's enduring presence in Dubai.”

Kamal Vachani, group director at Al Maya Group, said:“He was affectionately regarded as Dada by all who knew him - a true well-wisher whose humility, generosity and quiet strength left a lasting impression. His contributions to the retail sector and to the wider Indian community in the UAE will always be remembered with respect and gratitude.”

Diplomatic and community circles alike also remembered him as an informal ambassador of goodwill who strengthened India-UAE ties through people-to-people engagement long before the relationship evolved into today's strategic partnership.

Friends and colleagues frequently spoke of his accessibility despite his stature. Whether advising young entrepreneurs, supporting community causes or participating in cultural gatherings, he remained approachable, thoughtful and deeply invested in collective progress.

In a city defined by diversity and ambition, Vasu Shroff represented continuity, trust and service. The schools he helped establish, the institutions he strengthened and the people he guided stand as living testimony to a life devoted not only to enterprise but to community-building in its truest sense.