UAE Arrests 13-Member Gang, Seizes Over 56,000Kg Of Drugs Worth Dh3.3 Million

UAE's National Anti-Narcotics Authority on Wednesday announced the arrest of a 13-member drug trafficking gang linked to an overseas ringleader after a month-long joint operation by Dubai, Sharjah, and Bahrain Police.

The operation targeted a criminal network of Asian and African suspects. It was allegedly overseen by an Asian drug dealer outside the country who supplied instructions for narcotics distribution across the UAE.

According to the National Anti-Narcotics Authority, the crackdown led to the seizure of 56,623kg of narcotic substances, along with 8,159 psychotropic tablets and a large quantity of electronic cigarettes filled with hashish oil. The total value of the seized drugs is estimated at around Dh3.3 million.

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Working with security agencies in Bahrain, authorities arrested the gang leader outside the country and extradited him to the UAE to face legal proceedings. The operation followed extensive searches, investigations, and field surveillance, during which the work teams monitored the accused's movements and their coordination.

The investigations reveal that the gang received orders from a drug dealer outside the country who instructed them to peddle the contraband in different areas.

The Authority confirmed that this operation is part of the national strategy to dry up the sources of drug trafficking. It not only pursues promoters inside the country but also targets the main elements managing criminal networks abroad who threaten the security of the UAE and the stability of its society.

Officials explained that regional and international cooperation is a fundamental pillar in confronting these transnational crimes, noting that continuous coordination with partner agencies has enabled the tracking down of cell members and monitoring their movements, thereby thwarting their criminal plans and bringing those involved to justice.

The National Anti-Narcotics Authority said it has the laws and resources to act against drug traffickers operating criminal networks from outside the country. This protects society and discourages anyone from targeting the UAE and its people with this serious threat.

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