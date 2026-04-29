Dubai Plan Lets Motorists Park And Switch To Traffic-Free Transport

Dubai's largest public parking operator, Parkin Company PJSC, has partnered with Glydways Inc. to roll out integrated parking and transport solutions at select locations. Glydways is the company behind the driverless, small-vehicle transit system being explored by Dubai's transport authorities to connect Metro stations with nearby destinations.

The collaboration aims to strengthen first- and last-mile connectivity, a key gap for residents who rely on the Metro but need quick links to offices, malls and residential clusters beyond walking distance.

Under the agreement, selected Parkin-managed sites will be converted into multimodal mobility hubs, serving as access points for Glydways' autonomous vehicles, known as Glydcars. These vehicles run on compact, narrow guideways and operate independently of road traffic, using lightweight structures that can be elevated or deployed at ground level. They offer direct, on-demand, non-stop rides to destinations.

The system is designed for high-frequency movement, enabling virtual platooning of more than 10 vehicles with a one-second headway. Each vehicle can carry four to six passengers and reach speeds of up to 50km/h.

Glydways CEO Mark Seeger said:“Together, we are turning parking locations into entry points for on-demand, autonomous transit, giving residents and visitors a seamless connection between where they park and where they need to go.”

The move builds on an earlier agreement signed by Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority with Glydways to pilot an automated transit network in the city. That project proposed linking Metro stations with high-traffic areas such as Bluewaters Island, Madinat Jumeirah and Dubai Festival City, using compact electric vehicles designed for short urban trips.

Parkin said its new subsidiary, Parkin Mobility, will integrate multi-storey parking infrastructure with Glydways' network, allowing motorists to park and seamlessly continue their journey using autonomous transport.

The companies will also integrate their digital platforms, enabling users to plan, book and manage both parking and transport through Parkin's app and website, including real-time availability, routes and estimated arrival times.

Parkin CEO Mohamed Abdulla Al Ali said the initiative reflects a shift toward more connected mobility systems.

“The future of urban mobility is integrated, seamless and sustainable. Through our collaboration with Glydways, we are transforming parking infrastructure into dynamic mobility hubs,” he said.

Authorities say such initiatives are part of broader efforts to reduce congestion, improve public transport access and support sustainable urban growth in Dubai.

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