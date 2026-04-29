Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action On Behalf Of Zspace, Inc. Investors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises zSpace, Inc., (“zSpace” or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ZSPC) investors of a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities pursuant and/or traceable to the Registration Statement and Prospectus issued in connection with the Company's December 2024 initial public offering, inclusive (the“Class Period”). zSpace investors have until June 22, 2026 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email:..., to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via . The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors' options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

According to the lawsuit, the Registration Statement contained false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) before zSpace even filed its form S-1, a certain purchaser of Series E and Series F preferred stock emailed, inter alia, defendant Erick DeOliveira concerning financial statements that defendants owed to the shareholder pursuant to the preferred stock purchase agreement; (2) there was a purchaser of zSpace's preferred shares who was not named in the Registration Statement; (3) defendants' failure to fulfill their obligations to their preferred shareholder would result in litigation; and (4) as a result, defendants' risk disclosures were materially false and misleading at all relevant times by downplaying the risk of litigation as a hypothetical at the time of the IPO.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm's founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

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310-692-8883



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