Nando's Qatar Crowns First-Ever Female National Master Griller

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Nando's Qatar has announced the winner of the Nando's Master Griller Challenge 2026 in Qatar, marking a historic milestone for the brand and its people.

The competition took place at Nando's Tawar Mall, where the country's top Nandocas brought their passion, precision, and fire to the grill. Emerging victorious was Laura Jean from Nando's Tawar Mall Casa, who has made history as the first ever female Master Griller of Nando's Qatar. Her achievement is not only a personal triumph but a defining moment for the Nando's community, celebrating progress, perseverance, and the power of growth from within.

Behind Laura's win are countless hours on the grill, learning, refining her craft, and pushing beyond limits. Her journey reflects what it truly means to be a Nandoca, showing up every day, giving your best, and embracing the spirit of continuous growth.

“This year's competition truly raised the bar,” said Balu Subramonian, head of operations at Nando's Qatar.“The level of skill, passion, and consistency we witnessed across all finalists was outstanding. Laura's win is historic, but it also reflects the strength of the entire team and the culture of excellence we continue to build.”

Vyanktesh Jaiswal, chief operating officer, commented,“This milestone is a proud moment for Nando's Qatar. Seeing our people grow, break barriers, and make history is what drives us forward. Laura's success represents the spirit of our Casas and the belief that greatness can come from anywhere.”

Laura will now go on to represent Qatar on the global stage at the International Master Grillers Challenge 2026 in Perth, Australia, where she will compete against top grillers from around the world.