Konnections Certifications Inc. & Foundation Champions Inclusion As A Certified Neurodiverse Workplacetm

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) proudly awards the Certified Neurodiverse WorkplaceTM (CNW) designation to Konnections Certifications Inc. & Foundation. To earn this certification, at least 80% of staff completed training and certification to better recruit and support neurodivergent employees, including those that are autistic, have ADHD, or are dyslexic. Additionally, as part of the certification process, IBCCES will complete a review of current practices to provide recommendations on additional inclusive workplace practices.

“At Konnections Certification & Foundation, we believe human connection is a life skill. It is not a luxury. As our world becomes increasingly digital, many individuals face growing barriers to meaningful, in-person interactions. Our business hiring community has expressed the need for stronger human interaction, even as interviews are often conducted digitally. The human element will always be necessary,” said Kimberly Krause, owner and founder of Konnections Certification & Foundation.“This certification supports both our physical and behavioral health while reinforcing our commitment to creating inclusive environments where every individual feels seen, supported, and empowered to connect.”

Krause continued,“What sets Konnections apart is that our networking education does not stay in the classroom. While workshops may take place in schools, workplaces, or clubs, the true growth happens at community networking events in neutral environments where no one is on their home turf. In these shared, sometimes uncomfortable spaces, confidence builds, authentic connections form, and real growth takes place. Our team and Board of Directors' recent certification in neurodiversity is an example that we are not only strengthening our organization, we are building a more compassionate and connected community for generations to come.”

In addition to becoming a CNW, Konnections Certification & Foundation has implemented several initiatives to support and empower neurodiverse individuals in both educational and workplace settings, including:

⚫ Three-Part Inclusive Workshop Model:

- Interactive training sessions focus on communication skills such as eye contact, handshakes, and active listening, with adaptive approaches for different comfort levels.

- Real-world practice provides guided field experiences such as ribbon cuttings and community events where participants can practice skills in a supportive environment.

- Follow-up and reinforcement encourage personalized follow-up communication, including thank you notes and emails, to build confidence and strengthen relationship building.

⚫ Sensory Aware Event Participation: Konnections intentionally chooses inclusive, welcoming environments and prepares participants ahead of time to reduce anxiety and sensory overwhelm.

⚫ Intergenerational Mentorship The Village: Community members are encouraged to engage with and support Konnectees, helping create safe and understanding networking spaces for neurodiverse individuals to thrive.

⚫ Flexible Engagement Approach: Konnections recognizes that connection looks different for everyone and provides multiple ways for individuals to participate at their own pace and comfort level.

“Konnections Certifications Inc. & Foundation's designation as a Certified Neurodiverse WorkplaceTM highlights their leadership in advancing inclusive practices that benefit not only their team, but also the greater Palm Springs community,” said Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman.“This commitment drives innovation, strengthens culture, and creates opportunities for everyone to contribute meaningfully.”

For 25 years, IBCCES has been a leader in providing autism, sensory and neurodiversity training and certification for professionals worldwide, including those in healthcare, education, public safety, travel, and corporate sectors. As the only credentialing board offering these programs, IBCCES provides training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, along with long-term support, continuous learning, onsite reviews, and renewal requirements to ensure continued growth and lasting impact.

IBCCES also provides access to resources such as AccessibilityCertified and AutismTravel, which are free online tools for families that list certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met IBCCES certification requirements.



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About Konnections Certification & Foundation

Konnections Certification & Foundation is a community-driven organization dedicated to Connecting Tomorrow's Leaders Today. Through our unique three-pillar model, Konnectees who represent the next generation, Champions who are business partners, and The Village made up of community mentors, the organization provides hands-on networking experiences that build essential life and career skills such as communication, confidence, and relationship building.

What makes Konnections unique is that networking is practiced in real-world, neutral environments. While participants learn foundational skills in workshops held at schools, workplaces, and community organizations, the true application happens at live events where no one has the advantage of being on their own turf. These shared experiences create meaningful opportunities for growth, confidence, and authentic connection.

With a focus on reducing digital isolation and fostering real human connection, Konnections works across schools, workplaces, and community environments to create inclusive opportunities for all, including those who are neurodiverse. Through workshops, real-world networking experiences, and intergenerational mentorship, Konnections is helping shape a more connected, confident, and compassionate future workforce.



About IBCCES

Delivering the global standard for training and certification in the fields of autism, neurodiversity, and accessibility – IBCCES provides a series of certification programs that empower professionals to be industry leaders and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. For 25 years, IBCCES has been a global leader, setting the industry standard in autism and cognitive differences training. IBCCES works in over 125 countries and provides training in 8 languages, and its programs have been recognized around the world as the leading benchmark in training and certification.

In addition to individual certification programs, IBCCES partners with cities, destinations, and organizations on initiatives like the Certified Autism DestinationTM (CAD) and Autism Certified CityTM (ACC), ensuring autistic and sensory-sensitive residents and visitors feel welcomed and

safe. Destinations that achieve the CAD designation have completed a specialized program that ensures a multitude of recreation, hospitality and entertainment organizations have completed an autism and sensory-sensitivity training, certification and IBCCES facilities review process. The ACC designation expands on that program and includes IBCCES training and certification for the public safety, education, healthcare and workplace sectors.

IBCCES also created the Accessibility App, AutismTravel, and AccessibilityCertified – free resources for individuals with a variety of neurodiversities and disabilities, listing certified locations and connecting individuals to other resources and each other.