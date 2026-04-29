Dubai Chamber Of Commerce And Commercial Bank Of Dubai (CBD) Host Open Dialogue On Banking Services Solutions For Companies

H.E. Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah:“We remain committed to strengthening cooperation with our partners in the banking sector to provide integrated financial services that keep pace with the evolving needs of the business community.” Dr. Bernd van Linder:“At CBD, we are focused on simplifying access to finance, sharpening the relevance of our banking solutions, and supporting businesses as they build grow and resilience in today's changing global landscape.”

Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, recently organised an interactive open dialogue in collaboration with CBD focused on delivering banking solutions for the private sector. Bringing together 75 representatives from the business community, the discussion explored companies' financing requirements and highlighted the bank's advanced services and solutions aimed at supporting businesses and strengthening their ability to adapt to global economic changes.

The session was held as part of a series of interactive dialogues organised by Dubai Chamber of Commerce in partnership with leading financial institutions. The initiative is designed to align banking products and services with the needs of companies, with the goal of helping them to operate successfully and achieve sustainable growth in Dubai's dynamic and resilient business environment.

The session was attended by H.E. Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, together with Dr. Bernd van Linder; CEO of CBD, Fahad Al Muhairi; General Manager Co-Head of Wholesale Banking Group, Aisha Mazrouei; Chief Customer Officer, Dhiraj Kunwar; General Manager, Retail & Business Banking and Abdulla Ahmed Lajam; Head of Finance. Discussions focused on the financing and banking requirements of the business community, alongside a review of practical financial solutions that can help companies enhance their operational efficiency. The dialogue also highlighted the vital role of the banking sector in strengthening the ability of the local business community to respond effectively to global developments.

H.E. Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, stated:“We remain committed to strengthening cooperation with our partners in the banking sector to provide integrated financial services that keep pace with the evolving needs of the business community. These efforts contribute to enhancing the resilience of the private sector and strengthening its long-term competitiveness, reinforcing Dubai's position as an attractive destination for business and supporting sustainable economic growth.”

Dr. Bernd van Linder, Chief Executive Officer at CBD, commented:“These conversations are what makes Dubai's economy stronger than ever. Across sectors, companies are navigating a more complex operating environment that calls for banking to be more responsive and aligned to real needs. Businesses are looking for options that move at the pace of their decisions. At CBD, we are focused on simplifying access to finance, sharpening the relevance of our solutions, and supporting businesses as they grow and build resilience in today's changing global landscape.”

During the session, CBD's team presented its integrated range of financing solutions for companies, with a focus on the support available to help the business community navigate current global challenges. The discussions also explored the key financing needs across different sectors, highlighting the importance of flexible funding tools and innovative banking options in helping companies adapt, sustain operations, and reinforce the resilience of the private sector.

The session forms part of a wider series of events organised by Dubai Chambers with private sector stakeholders to assess current business conditions, anticipate the future outlook, and strengthen strategies to support the readiness of all sectors in responding to global developments. Through these engagements, Dubai Chambers is continuing to work closely with the business community to understand changing business needs, support companies more effectively, and enhance their competitiveness and operational performance.