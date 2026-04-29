Latest Judicial Auctions Generate Over Qr36mn
The processes received a total of 4,127 bids throughout these auctions. The real estate auction offered 30 units for bidding with only three sold out at a total price of QR30,402,135, used to settle three related cases.
The vehicle auction offered 54 vehicles with 53 of them sold out at a total sum of QR1,857,300 used to settle 319 related cases. The equipment auction offered 54 pieces of equipment and only 48 of them sold out at a total sum of QR3,714,750 used for the benefit of 787 related cases.
The vintage and classical vehicles auction offered two vehicles, which were sold out for a total price of QR45,500 used for the benefit of six related cases.
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