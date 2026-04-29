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Latest Judicial Auctions Generate Over Qr36mn

Latest Judicial Auctions Generate Over Qr36mn


2026-04-29 02:13:56
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Supreme Judicial Council's Department of Evictions and Judicial Auctions conducted a number of online auctions on April 2, generating total proceeds amounting to QR36,019,685, allocated to settle 1,115 cases.

The processes received a total of 4,127 bids throughout these auctions. The real estate auction offered 30 units for bidding with only three sold out at a total price of QR30,402,135, used to settle three related cases.

The vehicle auction offered 54 vehicles with 53 of them sold out at a total sum of QR1,857,300 used to settle 319 related cases. The equipment auction offered 54 pieces of equipment and only 48 of them sold out at a total sum of QR3,714,750 used for the benefit of 787 related cases.

The vintage and classical vehicles auction offered two vehicles, which were sold out for a total price of QR45,500 used for the benefit of six related cases.

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Gulf Times

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