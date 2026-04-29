Opengate Capital Signs Definitive Agreement To Acquire Total Safety's Europe And Middle East Division

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- OpenGate Capital (“OpenGate”), a global private equity firm, announced today that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the European and the Middle Eastern (“EMEA”) division of Total Safety, a Littlejohn & Co. portfolio company. Total Safety EMEA is a leading provider of mission-critical safety and compliance solutions serving petrochemical and oil & gas customers across EMEA. The company focuses on workforce protection and regulatory compliance in complex, safety critical environments. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Diepenbeek, Belgium, Total Safety EMEA offers a fully integrated, one-stop platform spanning safety services, rental equipment and product sales. Services include the deployment of highly trained personnel for critical safety operations, short- and long-term rental of essential equipment and the supply of personal protective equipment. As a trusted partner embedded in highly regulated environments, Total Safety EMEA supports clients in maintaining operational integrity, reducing risk and ensuring continuous compliance.

“We are pleased to complete this carve-out acquisition, which reflects our ability to execute in complex situations across jurisdictions and establish high-quality platform investments. Total Safety EMEA provides a strong foundation for growth, and we see clear opportunities to enhance performance and expand its market position, particularly in the Middle East. Together with CEO Steven Lanssens and the management team, we are focused on building a scaled, standalone platform with significant long-term value creation potential,” said Matt Keshian, Managing Director at OpenGate.

“We are thrilled to partner with a firm that shares our long-term vision and commitment to operational excellence. This carve-out marks an exciting new chapter for our business -one where we can sharpen our focus, invest with greater agility and build a platform for growth across Europe and the Middle East. Together, we are well positioned to expand our capabilities and deliver critical safety solutions to the petrochemical and oil & gas industries, where reliability, expertise and innovation matter most,” said Steven Lanssens, CEO of Total Safety EMEA.

“Over the past several years, Total Safety has benefited from sustained investment and a continued focus on strengthening its platform, leadership team and core capabilities positioning the business as a global leader in workplace safety equipment and services. With OpenGate as its new partner, Total Safety EMEA is well equipped to scale the business across Europe and the Middle East,” said Brad Clark, CEO of Total Safety.

The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals and closing conditions and is expected to close later in 2026.

OpenGate is advised by McDermott Will & Schulte (Legal) on the transaction. Total Safety is advised by Troutman Pepper Locke and Eversheds Sutherland (Legal) and Houlihan Lokey (M&A).

About OpenGate

OpenGate is a global private equity firm specializing in the acquisition and operation of businesses to create new value through operational improvements, innovation and growth. Headquartered in both New York and Paris, OpenGate has been building and transforming businesses since 2005. OpenGate's professionals possess the skills needed to acquire, transition, operate, build and scale successful businesses. To date, OpenGate has executed more than 40 platform acquisitions across Europe and North America. To learn more about OpenGate, please visit .

About Total Safety

Total Safety is a leading global provider of integrated safety services, equipment, and compliance solutions for the energy and industrial sectors. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company offers a comprehensive range of services designed to protect workers, ensure regulatory compliance, and support safe, efficient operations across a global footprint. To learn more about Total Safety, please visit .

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