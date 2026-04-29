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Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG: Board Mandate Of Roman Billiani Extended


2026-04-29 02:07:01
(MENAFN- EQS Group)
Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG: Board mandate of Roman Billiani extended (news with additional features)
29.04.2026 / 15:10 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The Supervisory Board of Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG has extended the Management Board mandate of Roman Billiani (52), who is responsible for the MM Food & Premium Packaging Division, for a further term of three years. The new mandate will commence on 1 May 2027 and run until 30 April 2030.
Attached to this mailing is also picture material of Roman Billiani. For further information, please contact:
Stephan Sweerts-Sporck, Investor Relations
Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG, Brahmsplatz 6, A-1040 Vienna, Austria
Tel.: +43 (0) 1 501 36 – 91180, e-mail:...p
Website: Additional features:
File: Roman Billiani_Board Member MM Group 29.04.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group
Language: English
Company: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG
Brahmsplatz 6
1040 Wien
Austria
Phone: 0043 1 501 36 91180
Fax: 0043 1 501 36 91391
E-mail: ...p
Internet:
ISIN: AT0000938204
WKN: 93820
Indices: ATX
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 2317198

End of News EQS News Service

2317198 29.04.2026 CET/CEST

MENAFN29042026004691010666ID1111049809



EQS Group

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