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Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG: Board Mandate Of Roman Billiani Extended
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Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG
/ Key word(s): Personnel
Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG: Board mandate of Roman Billiani extended (news with additional features)
29.04.2026 / 15:10 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The Supervisory Board of Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG has extended the Management Board mandate of Roman Billiani (52), who is responsible for the MM Food & Premium Packaging Division, for a further term of three years. The new mandate will commence on 1 May 2027 and run until 30 April 2030.
Attached to this mailing is also picture material of Roman Billiani. For further information, please contact:
Stephan Sweerts-Sporck, Investor Relations
Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG, Brahmsplatz 6, A-1040 Vienna, Austria
Tel.: +43 (0) 1 501 36 – 91180, e-mail:...p
Website: Additional features:
File: Roman Billiani_Board Member MM Group 29.04.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG
|Brahmsplatz 6
|1040 Wien
|Austria
|Phone:
|0043 1 501 36 91180
|Fax:
|0043 1 501 36 91391
|E-mail:
|...p
|Internet:
|ISIN:
|AT0000938204
|WKN:
|93820
|Indices:
|ATX
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|EQS News ID:
|2317198
|
2317198 29.04.2026 CET/CEST
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