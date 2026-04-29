BankM AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Stabilization Notice

29.04.2026 / 15:58 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

29 April 2026

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

electrovac AG

Pre-stabilization period announcement

BankM AG (contact: Peter Sang; telephone: +49 (0) 69 71918380) hereby gives notice that the Stabilization Manager named below may stabilize the offer of the following securities in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The securities:

Issuer: electrovac AG (“electrovac”)

Description: Offering of ordinary bearer shares of electrovac with no par value (“Offer Shares”)

– ISIN: DE000A420ZL4

– WKN: A420ZL

– Ticker: EVAC

Offer size: 3,840,000 Offer Shares (excluding the over-allotment option)

Offer price: 7.80 EUR per Offer Share

Stabilization:

Stabilization Manager: BankM AG, Baseler Str. 10, 60329 Frankfurt am Main, Germany (executed by JFD Bank AG)

Stabilization period expected to start on: 30 April 2026

Stabilization and greenshoe option exercise period expected to end no later than 30 calendar days after start of the stabilization period, or earlier if the end of the stabilization period falls on a public holiday, Saturday or Sunday.

Existence, maximum size and conditions of use of over‐allotment option and greenshoe option: Up to 576,000 ordinary bearer shares with no par value

The Stabilization Manager may over‐allot the securities to the extent permitted in accordance with applicable law.

Trading venues where stabilization may be undertaken: Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Xetra, Tradegate Exchange, Dusseldorf Stock Exchange, Hamburg Stock Exchange, Hanover Stock Exchange, Munich Stock Exchange, Stuttgart Stock Exchange

In connection with the offer of the above securities, the Stabilization Manager may over‐allot the securities or effect transactions with a view to supporting the market price of the securities during the stabilization period at a level higher than that which might otherwise prevail. However, stabilization may not necessarily occur and any stabilization action, if begun, may cease at any time. Any stabilization action or over‐allotment shall be conducted in accordance with all applicable laws and rules.

This announcement is for information purposes only and should not be construed as a recommendation or offer to subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of securities in any jurisdiction.

In member states of the European Economic Area (“EEA”), in which the Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as amended (the“Prospectus Regulation”) is in effect other than Germany (the“Relevant Member States”), this announcement is only addressed to persons who are 'qualified investors' within the meaning of Article 2(e) of the Prospectus Regulation (“Qualified Investors”). It is assumed that each person in the Relevant Member States who acquires or is offered securities as part of an offering (an“Investor”) has represented and agreed that such person is a Qualified Investor; that securities purchased by such person as part of the offering are not being purchased for any person in the EEA other than a Qualified Investor or persons in Germany or another Relevant Member State with comparable legal provisions, with respect to whom the Investor may make decisions at its own discretion; and that the securities would not be purchased for offer or re-sale in the EEA, if this would lead to the Issuer or any of its affiliates being required to publish a prospectus under Article 3 of the Prospectus Regulation.

In the United Kingdom, this announcement is only addressed to and directed at persons who are“qualified investors” as defined under paragraph 15 of Schedule 1 of the Public Offers and Admissions to Trading Regulations 2024 (POATR) and who (i) have professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the“Order”), or (ii) are high net worth entities falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order or (iii) are persons to whom this announcement may otherwise be lawfully communicated (all such persons being referred to as“Relevant Persons”). In the United Kingdom, this announcement is directed only at Relevant Persons.

This announcement and the information contained herein, is not an offer of securities for sale in, and is not for transmission to or publication, distribution or release, directly or indirectly, in the United States of America (including its territories and possessions, any state of the United States of America and the District of Columbia) (the“United States”). The securities being offered have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the“Securities Act”), or under any applicable securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States and may not be offered, sold, resold, transferred or delivered, directly or indirectly, in the United States unless registered under the Securities Act or pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, such registration requirements and in accordance with any applicable securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States. No public offering of the securities discussed herein is being made in the United States.

Contact:

BankM AG

Baseler Str. 10

60329 Frankfurt

Germany

Phone.: +49 (0) 69 71 91 838-10

Fax: +49 (0) 69 71 91 838-50

e-mail:...

Internet: 29.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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