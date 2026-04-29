Mercedes-Benz International Finance B.V. / Key word(s): Annual Report

Annual Report 2025 as of December 31, 2025 of Mercedes-Benz International Finance B.V. is now available online

29.04.2026 / 16:51 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Annual Report 2025 as of December 31, 2025 of Mercedes-Benz International Finance B.V. is available on



This is a regulated information according to the publication requirements of the Transparency Lawand related regulations of Luxembourg.

This information has been issued by Mercedes-Benz International Finance B.V. and Mercedes-Benz Group AG. Mercedes-Benz International Finance B.V. finances parts of the activities of the Mercedes-Benz Group. The company is fully owned by Mercedes-Benz Group AG.

Mercedes-Benz International Finance B.V.

Treasury

Ravenswade 4

NL-3439 LD Nieuwegein

Phone: +31 6 46287218

E-mail:... 29.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

