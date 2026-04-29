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Annual Report 2025 As Of December 31, 2025 Of Mercedes-Benz International Finance B.V. Is Now Available Online
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Mercedes-Benz International Finance B.V.
/ Key word(s): Annual Report
Annual Report 2025 as of December 31, 2025 of Mercedes-Benz International Finance B.V. is now available online
29.04.2026 / 16:51 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The Annual Report 2025 as of December 31, 2025 of Mercedes-Benz International Finance B.V. is available on
This is a regulated information according to the publication requirements of the Transparency Lawand related regulations of Luxembourg.
This information has been issued by Mercedes-Benz International Finance B.V. and Mercedes-Benz Group AG. Mercedes-Benz International Finance B.V. finances parts of the activities of the Mercedes-Benz Group. The company is fully owned by Mercedes-Benz Group AG.
Mercedes-Benz International Finance B.V.
Treasury
Ravenswade 4
NL-3439 LD Nieuwegein
Phone: +31 6 46287218
E-mail:... 29.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
2318232 29.04.2026 CET/CEST
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