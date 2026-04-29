Regeneris Medical / Key word(s): Science

Regeneris Launches Flexlift(TM), a Next-Generation Face and Neck Rejuvenation Procedure Without the Downtime

29.04.2026 / 17:26 CET/CEST

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Developed by Dr. Edwin Ishoo, FlexliftTM Is an Innovative, Office-Based Face and Neck Rejuvenation Procedure Designed to Deliver Natural, Long-Lasting Results With Minimal Downtime BOSTON - April 29, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Regeneris is excited to announce the introduction of FlexliftTM, an innovative, evidence-based face and neck rejuvenation procedure developed by Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeon, Dr. Edwin Ishoo, MD, FACS based on his over 30 years of experience and thousands of procedures. FlexliftTM is a groundbreaking face and neck lift combination procedure, performed safely and cost-effectively under local anesthesia that delivers dramatic results for many looking to reverse the signs of aging but wish to avoid the downtime and complications associated with traditional surgical facelifts. This proprietary procedure will be offered exclusively at the Regeneris clinic in Westwood, bringing a flexible and transformative, office-based alternative to traditional facelift surgery to patients in the greater Boston and the entire New England area. FlexliftTM is an advanced solution that draws on decades of experience and modern understanding of facial aging and the role of loosening and sagging of the superficial muscular aponeurotic system, known as the SMAS and deep facial retaining ligaments as well as loss of midface volume. The SMAS layer supports the facial soft tissues and plays a central role in lifting procedures. Traditional facelift approaches often involve extensive skin delamination or deep-plane dissection, which typically requires general anesthesia and longer recovery periods in addition to increasing risks of major complications. FlexliftTM represents a significant advance and evolution in office-based facial rejuvenation which instead uses a modified multi-plane lift and midface fat volumization approach, tailored to each individual's anatomy, aesthetic goals and lifestyle demands. FlexliftTM aims to reverse the early signs of aging more effectively by correcting facial tissue laxity, volume deficiency or excess. The procedure is designed to restore and strengthen the underlying ligaments responsible for structural support of facial soft tissues (fat and muscle) in their original, elevated position by combining a face and neck lift into one comprehensive procedure along with selective neck, buccal and jowl fat reduction and targeted midface fat augmentation. Key facial retaining ligaments of superficial and deep planes are selectively released, elevated and resuspended to allow for natural repositioning and restoration of facial soft-tissues while limiting the extent of surgical dissection to minimize recovery time and the stigmata of the typical“facelift look”. By focusing on targeted structural readjustments of lower face and neck rather than wide tissue dissection, the procedure aims to reduce swelling, bruising, risk of nerve injury, asymmetry and shorten recovery while preserving a natural appearance. FlexliftTM is ideal for individuals in their 40s to 60s looking for meaningful, long-term correction of the mid-face, jawline, and neck. "FlexliftTM is the next generation of facial rejuvenation," states Dr. Edwin Ishoo. "People are no longer looking for drastic changes, but rather to restore a younger version of themselves. This technique allows us to provide that in a safe, comfortable, office-based environment, enabling patients to return to their daily lives quickly without the extensive downtime associated with traditional facelifts". Additionally,“FlexliftTM delivers refreshed, natural-looking and long-lasting results comparable to a full-facelift without the downtime, cost, or risks associated with traditional facelift surgery usually in less than two hours.” Dr. Ishoo describes the procedure as a flexible, multi-layer and multi-component approach that addresses both surface and deeper facial structures. “The goal is not simply tightening the skin. FlexliftTM allows us to restore the underlying support structures and youthful proportions and contour of the face while tailoring the operation to the patient's anatomy and recovery timeline.” Noted by Dr Ishoo, who adds, "This transformative in-office procedure is a game-changer for patients who want to achieve dramatic and lasting results comparable to the traditional facelifts without the increased risk, cost and recovery time associated with such procedures. Our patients can often return to most of their daily activities within days." The FlexliftTM technique is able to incorporate small-volume fat transfer, typically harvested from areas such as the individual's own abdomen or inner thigh. Fat grafting may restore midface volume and restore a youthful“Ogee” facial contour and balance. Because the procedure is customizable to each individual's anatomy and extent of aging, it can be tailored for individuals who primarily need lifting, those who require volume restoration, or individuals who benefit from a combination of both. FlexliftTM can be combined with other procedures such as upper and lower eyelid lifts as well as LASER skin resurfacing tailored and customized for each patient based on the unique way each individual shows the signs of aging. As Dr. Ishoo notes,“The procedure is flexible and adapts to the patient's anatomy and recovery timeline.” A FlexliftTM can be truly transformative, and patients often maintain their results for up to ten years after their treatment. However, lifestyle choices such as sun exposure, smoking, and chronic stress all play a role in the longevity of the results. The Benefits of FlexliftTM The FlexliftTM procedure offers a multitude of benefits, including:

Efficient procedure: Combines a facelift and neck lift in one, reducing the need for multiple surgeries.

Hidden incisions: Leaves concealed incisions, minimizing visible scarring.

High-quality outcomes: Delivers exceptional results without compromising the quality of the final look.

Safe and Comfortable: We perform this procedure under local anesthesia, eliminating the need for a hospital operating room and long recovery times.

Shorter social recovery time: Results in a shorter recovery period, with a 10-14 day healing time compared to the 3-4 weeks required for standard facelifts.

Natural results: Restores a natural, youthful appearance by tightening deeper facial layers and augmenting midface volume with own fat.

Affordable: Performed as an in-office procedure, avoiding additional anesthesia and facility fees makes the procedure affordable on almost any budget. Shorter surgery: Typically takes under two hours, minimizing the time spent in the operating room. The addition of FlexliftTM marks the expansion of Regeneris' clinical offerings into facial plastic surgery procedures. The practice has previously focused on regenerative medicine, aesthetic treatments, and advanced wellness care. Dr. Ishoo will lead the program as the Facial Plastic and Reconstructive surgeon directing facial aesthetic procedures at Regeneris. Individuals interested in learning more about FlexliftTM or scheduling a consultation can contact Regeneris in Westwood for additional information. About Regeneris and Dr. Edwin Ishoo:

Regeneris is a medical practice based in Westwood, Massachusetts, specializing in regenerative medicine, aesthetic treatments, and advanced wellness care. The clinic integrates modern surgical techniques with regenerative therapies to improve both physical function and appearance.

Dr. Edwin Ishoo is a facial plastic and reconstructive surgeon with over 30 years of experience, and has achieved...



Board-certification by the American Board of Otolaryngology–Head and Neck Surgery



Membership in the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeons and the American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery Fellow membership of the American Academy of Otolaryngology–Head and Neck Surgery and the prestigious American College of Surgeons. Media Contact:

Veronica Welch

VEW Media

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News Source: Regeneris Medical

29.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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