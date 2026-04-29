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Better Buildings For Humans Podcast Expands Format To Showcase Real-World Projects, Bringing Audiences Inside The Buildings Defining Human Performance
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Advanced Glazings Ltd.
/ Key word(s): Manufacturing
Better Buildings for Humans Podcast Expands Format to Showcase Real-World Projects, Bringing Audiences Inside the Buildings Defining Human Performance
29.04.2026 / 18:23 CET/CEST
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New“Project Profiles” Series Marks a Major Evolution for the Podcast, Pairing Industry-Leading Insight With In-Depth Explorations of Completed, High-Performance Buildings SYDNEY, NOVA SCOTIA and WILMINGTON, NC - April 29, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Better Buildings for Humans Advanced Glazings Project Profiles series, a high-impact initiative designed to take audiences inside the world's most forward-thinking buildings. Since launch, the podcast has established itself as a go-to platform for architects, engineers, and built environment leaders seeking serious, experience-driven insight into how buildings impact human outcomes. Now, the show is moving beyond conversation alone. The Project Profiles series brings the industry's ideas into full view, featuring leading firms walking through recently completed projects in detail, from concept through execution to real-world performance. “This is the format the show has been building toward,” said Joe Menchefski, host of Better Buildings for Humans.“We've spent years unpacking the principles behind better buildings. Now we're showing exactly how those principles are applied, project by project, decision by decision. You're not just hearing what matters. You're seeing what works.” Each episode will take listeners and viewers deep inside a finished project, guided by the architects and teams responsible. These are not surface-level case studies. They are detailed breakdowns of how high-performance buildings are actually delivered. Episodes will explore the full picture:
Jonathan Phillips
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News Source: Advanced Glazings Ltd.
29.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
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