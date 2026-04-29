Advanced Glazings Ltd. / Key word(s): Manufacturing

Better Buildings for Humans Podcast Expands Format to Showcase Real-World Projects, Bringing Audiences Inside the Buildings Defining Human Performance

29.04.2026 / 18:23 CET/CEST

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New“Project Profiles” Series Marks a Major Evolution for the Podcast, Pairing Industry-Leading Insight With In-Depth Explorations of Completed, High-Performance Buildings SYDNEY, NOVA SCOTIA and WILMINGTON, NC - April 29, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Better Buildings for Humans Advanced Glazings Project Profiles series, a high-impact initiative designed to take audiences inside the world's most forward-thinking buildings. Since launch, the podcast has established itself as a go-to platform for architects, engineers, and built environment leaders seeking serious, experience-driven insight into how buildings impact human outcomes. Now, the show is moving beyond conversation alone. The Project Profiles series brings the industry's ideas into full view, featuring leading firms walking through recently completed projects in detail, from concept through execution to real-world performance. “This is the format the show has been building toward,” said Joe Menchefski, host of Better Buildings for Humans.“We've spent years unpacking the principles behind better buildings. Now we're showing exactly how those principles are applied, project by project, decision by decision. You're not just hearing what matters. You're seeing what works.” Each episode will take listeners and viewers deep inside a finished project, guided by the architects and teams responsible. These are not surface-level case studies. They are detailed breakdowns of how high-performance buildings are actually delivered. Episodes will explore the full picture:

How design decisions directly impact human comfort, cognitive performance, and well-being

The integration of daylighting, materials, and systems to balance sustainability with usability

The tradeoffs, constraints, and breakthroughs encountered during execution What the building is doing now that it's complete, how it performs, and what it teaches At the same time, the format creates space to understand the firms behind the work - their philosophies, specialties, and what differentiates them in a market that is rapidly shifting toward measurable performance. “The conversation around buildings is changing fast,” said Dr. Doug Milburn, Chairman of Advanced Glazings.“Owners and operators are no longer satisfied with design intent alone. They want outcomes. What this series does is connect those outcomes to real projects and real decisions, which is exactly what the industry needs right now.” Production on Project Profiles episodes is already underway, with initial projects currently being filmed and prepared for release. Architecture and design firms interested in being featured are invited to submit projects for consideration at ...al. With this expansion, Better Buildings for Humans is positioning itself not just as a forum for ideas, but as a definitive platform for understanding how better buildings are actually conceived, built, and experienced. About Better Buildings for Humans Better Buildings for Humans is a podcast focused on how the built environment shapes human health, performance, and experience. Through in-depth conversations with leading architects, engineers, and innovators, the show explores the ideas and technologies defining the next generation of buildings. About Advanced Glazings Advanced Glazings is a leader in high-performance daylighting systems, with solutions spanning commercial, institutional, and residential applications. Its Solera® family of products is designed to optimize natural light, reduce energy consumption, and improve human comfort at scale. Contact:

Jonathan Phillips

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News Source: Advanced Glazings Ltd.

29.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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Language: English Company: Advanced Glazings Ltd. United States EQS News ID: 2318294

End of News EQS News Service 2318294 29.04.2026 CET/CEST