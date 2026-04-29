Electronics Mart India Expanded Global Partnerships, Brought Next-Gen Integrated AV Solutions To India Showcased At Smart Home Expo 2026

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Demonstrated multi-brand integrated smart home environments Showcased real-world demo setups across audio, video, and connected systems Featured dedicated 'Audio & Beyond' zone for home cinema and distributed audio Electronics Mart India Limited (EMIL), one of India's leading consumer electronics and appliances retailers, announced partnerships with global brands to expand its portfolio of integrated audio-visual (AV) and smart home solutions in India. The partnerships included Lithe Audio (UK), Buster & Punch (UK), Portman Lights (Poland), Aquavision (UK), and Harbottle Audio, which was also provided dedicated display space as part of the showcase. With a network of over 5,000 dealers, EMIL continued to scale its distribution and partner ecosystem across India.

Electronics Mart India Limited at Smart Home Expo 2026



EMIL showcased its existing and expanded portfolio at Smart Home Expo 2026, including live demonstrations of home cinema systems, multi-room audio setups, and connected environments.



The additions strengthened EMIL's presence across categories such as home cinema, architectural audio, lighting, design-led hardware, and specialised display solutions. The company also continued to build on its existing partnerships with Gallo Acoustics, Pure Acoustics, Alta Labs, ProtoPixel, Funktion-One, and VSSL, enabling a more cohesive offering for residential and commercial applications.



With these partnerships, EMIL focused on delivering integrated solutions that combined audio, video, lighting, networking, and control systems. This reflected a broader shift towards solution-led adoption, where performance, compatibility, and ease of integration were key considerations.



At the ongoing event, scheduled from 29 to 30 April 2026, EMIL presented its ' Audio & Beyond ' zone, featuring home cinema, distributed audio, and connected home setups through live demonstrations in real-world environments. The showcase focused on system integration, performance, and overall user experience.



Commenting on the development, Karan Bajaj, Chief Executive Officer, Electronics Mart India Limited, said,“This expansion of our partner ecosystem allowed us to address a wider set of requirements across residential and commercial segments. Our focus was on enabling integrated solutions supported by strong distribution, technical capability, and nationwide reach. As the market moved towards solution-led adoption, we were building EMIL as a platform for partners to access global brands and deploy them at scale in India.”



EMIL continued to invest in partner onboarding, training, and demonstration infrastructure to support the growing demand for integrated AV and smart home solutions across metro and emerging markets. This also marked the company's third consecutive year of participation at the Smart Home Expo.



About Electronics Mart India Limited

Electronics Mart India Limited (EMIL) is one of India's leading consumer durables and electronics retailers, with a legacy dating back to 1980. The company operates over 225 large-format stores across key markets and has built strong consumer trust through its flagship retail brands, including Bajaj Electronics and Electronics Mart. Known for its experience-led retail approach, EMIL offers a wide portfolio of televisions, audio systems, home appliances, and smart devices from leading domestic and international brands, supported by flexible financing options and customer-first service.



EMIL has expanded beyond conventional electronics retail through specialised formats such as Audio & Beyond, Kitchen Stories, Easy Kitchens, and The Charcoal Project, catering to premium and design-conscious consumers. The company is also strengthening its portfolio through associations with global brands including Lithe Audio, Buster & Punch, Portman Lights, Aquavision, Harbottle Audio, Gallo Acoustics, Pure Acoustics, Alta Labs, ProtoPixel, Funktion-One, and VSSL, enabling integrated, design-led audio-visual and smart home solutions in India.



With a retail footprint spanning over 18.5 lakh sq. ft. and a workforce of more than 3,000 employees, EMIL continues to strengthen its distribution network, partner ecosystem, and in-store demonstration infrastructure.