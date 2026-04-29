3 Breakthroughs Showing Quantum Computing Is Closer Than Initially Thought

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Quantum computing has long been described as a technology perpetually a decade away from practical relevance. However, recent advancement in the technology may bring quantum computing to bear sooner than projected. Three areas of recent progress tell that story: hardware stability, real-world problem-solving, and the resource requirements for error correction. In each, results have arrived sooner than most of the research community predicted.

The founding of many quantum computing companies, such as D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS), and the progress they are making in their...

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