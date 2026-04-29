Networknewsbreaks Lafleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) Acquires Mckenzie East Gold Project In Val-D'or Mining District

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) This article has been disseminated on behalf of LaFleur Minerals and may include paid advertising.

LaFleur Minerals (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) announced it has entered into an arm's-length agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the McKenzie East Gold Project, located in Québec's prolific Val-d'Or mining district. The property is contiguous with the McKenzie Break Gold Deposit owned by Fresnillo plc and benefits from established regional infrastructure, while historical exploration has identified anomalous gold mineralization, including visible gold in drilling. LaFleur plans to advance systematic exploration to define resources and assess potential mill feed for its nearby Beacon Gold Mill, acquiring the project for $30,000 in cash and 175,000 common shares, subject to exchange approval.

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About LaFleur Minerals Inc.

LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR, OTCQB: LFLRF, FSE: 3WK0) is focused on the development of district-scale gold projects in the Abitibi Gold Belt near Val-d'Or, Québec. The Company's mission is to advance mining projects with a laser focus on our PEA-stage Swanson Gold Project and the Beacon Gold Mill, which have significant potential to deliver long-term value. The Swanson Gold Project is approximately 19,214 hectares (192 km) in size and includes several prospects rich in gold and critical metals previously held by Monarch Mining, Abcourt Mines, and Globex Mining. LaFleur has consolidated a large land package along a major structural break that hosts the Swanson, Bartec, and Jolin gold deposits and several other showings which make up the Swanson Gold Project. The Swanson Gold Project is easily accessible by road allowing direct access to several nearby gold mills, further enhancing its development potential. LaFleur Minerals' recently refurbished Beacon Gold Mill is capable of processing over 750 tonnes per day and is being considered for processing mineralized material from Swanson and for custom milling operations for other nearby gold projects. LaFleur recently released the results of a positive Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) results for the Company's Swanson Gold Project and the planned restart of the Beacon Gold Mill (refer to press release dated March 3, 2026 ).

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to LFLRF are available in the company's newsroom at

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