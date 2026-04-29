Qatar Media Corporation Launches QBC, A Specialised Economic Channel

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar Media Corporation announced the launch of a new economic television channel called QBC, the first of its kind in Qatar. The channel will broadcast in 4K and will be supported by accompanying digital platforms, providing in-depth economic coverage, connecting Qatar to global markets and blade-->

His Excellency Sheikh Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, Chief Executive Officer of Qatar Media Corporation, said the launch responds to the nation's ambition to support the national economy and highlight its growing achievements across key sectors. He noted that the channel will reflect developments across the Qatari, Gulf, and global economies, stressing that investment in media is a cornerstone of sustainable development for future generations. He added that the launch marks a strategic milestone in the Corporation's media plan to expand its portfolio of specialised channels.

Issa Abdullah Al Hetmi, Acting Director of QBC, said the channel's test transmission will start on 5 May 2026 at 9:00 a.m. He added that QBC will feature a wide range of economic programmes and specialised news bulletins, with real-time reports and in-depth analysis spanning key sectors including energy, finance, technology, stock markets, and real estate. This will enhance its credibility among investors, decision-makers, and the wider blade-->





Issa Abdullah Al Hetmi, Acting Director of QBC

Al Hetmi said the channel marks a major milestone in strengthening business and economic journalism. He noted that QBC has brought in a hand-picked team of specialists, built a network of correspondents across leading global financial centres, and deployed the latest broadcast technologies to deliver accurate, exclusive content.

He added that the channel has secured strategic partnerships with leading global economic agencies to provide direct market updates, further strengthening its standing as a pioneering platform that empowers audiences and opens up new horizons for future economic opportunities.

Qatar Media Corporation said it remains committed to growing its portfolio of specialised media platforms to reflect national priorities and strengthen its professional presence across the media landscape, guided by a vision that responds to today's needs while anticipating future opportunities.

Qatar Media Corporation QBC digital platforms economic coverage