FIFA And LOC Announce Tournament Dates For FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2026

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Prestigious youth tournament returns to Qatar thisNovember for the second of five consecutive annual editions

FIFA and the Local Organising Committee for Football Events (LOC) have announced that the FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2026 will take place from 19 November to 13 December. The prestigious youth tournament returns to Qatar, marking the second of five consecutive editions that the country will host annually through 2029. Following a landmark 2025 tournament that saw Qatar hosting the first ever FIFA competition to feature 48 teams, this year's edition will continue the expanded format, welcoming tomorrow's stars to compete for the coveted trophy. A total of 48 teams will qualify for the FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2026, with the final draw scheduled for 21 May in Zurich, Switzerland. Matches will be held at the state-of-the-art Competition Complex in Aspire Zone, which will once again transform into a vibrant football hub for fans and players. The tournament's centralised hosting concept formed the cornerstone of the fan experience in 2025, with more than 197,460 spectators in attendance across 104 matches over 15 match days. A total of 130 football scouts from leading football clubs around the world also benefitted from the venue's compact nature, allowing them to observe talents from a single venue. With the 2025 edition serving as a launch pad for rising stars, such as Egypt's Hamza Abdelkarim, Mali's Seydou Dembélé,Belgium's Jesse Bisiwu and Nathan De Cat, and Italy's Samuele Inacio among many others, all eyes will now be on the next generation of talents at the 2026 edition. The FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2026 Final will be held at the renowned Khalifa International Stadium, where Portugal was crowned champions last year in front of 38,901 spectators. This year, Khalifa International Stadium marks 50 years since its inauguration in 1976. As part of its illustrious legacy, the venue has hosted several premier sporting events, including matches of the historic FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. The stadium is set to host the Amir Cup Final 2026 on 9 May. For all information related to the FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2026 follow @RoadtoQatar on Instagram and X.